Kylie Jenner’s ‘Photoshop fail’ has stolen her daughter Stormi’s pre-k graduation thunder. The Kardashians star shared a proud picture of her eldest celebrating the end of an education era, but fans are distracted.

When Kylie Jenner posts a photo on Instagram, her die-hard fans instantly rush to leave comments and press that supportive heart. However, with her success and popularity, many are quick to pick apart any errors.

The snap of Kylie kissing her daughter on the cheek wasn’t quite the cute vibe she planned. Her followers noticed that a random blur features in the photo’s background and didn’t hesitate to point out the rumored Photoshop failure.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner’s Photoshop fail

Kylie was accused of a Photoshop fail when she posted a mom-daughter photo with Stormi Webster on June 7. The Kardashians star bent down to her daughter’s height but, just behind her, a random man was blurred.

One fan wrote: “Wait. What’s that glitch at the back?!?”

Another penned: “Am I the only one seeing the bad editing behind Kylie?”

However, some commenters have Kylie’s back and simply think the man is blurred due to motion. Others are also questioning why the tree is “missing” from the bottom of the bush, suggesting the photo was edited.

Stormi Webster’s pre-k thunder stolen

Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, graduated pre-k. Jenner has homeschooled her youngster with Tiffany Sorya, wanting to give her eldest the same experience of homeschooling that she received from 2012 to 2015.

Stormi and her cousins Chicago, True, and Psalm started their first day of preschool together in 2020. Both Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, even hired a yellow school bus for their daughter to ride on!

Of course, no Kardashian child arrives without a stylish accessory. Stormi wears a £9k Hermes backpack to school, as she celebrates pre-k, a voluntary classroom-based preschool program for children below the age of five in the USA.

Kylie’s former editing mishaps

Kylie has been caught out for rumored Photoshop fails in the past. In March, she shared a picture with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, to which fans thought that Stassie’s arm and chest had been edited.

During the same month, the reality TV star was slammed for her new mascara line photos, in which it looked like the make-up was hovering in-between her fingers rather than her actually holding the wand.

However, Kylie isn’t afraid to show her natural self to fans. In June 2022, Kylie showed off her real eyes without any fake eyelashes, mascara, or make-up as she got ready for a fancy party.

