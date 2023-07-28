Kylie Jenner’s rainbow sequin dress from 2017 led to a ‘with little dignity’ Daily Mail article, she claimed during The Kardashians season 3 finale. She said that a photographer lay with his stomach down, before getting a snap of her under her dress. Kylie recalled that she was stressed the whole night and the next day about the image.

During a vulnerable conversation addressing what Kylie and Kendall Jenner went through as teenagers, they both revealed that they were often shamed and asked if they’d make a tape like their sister Kim Kardashian. The photo, in which you can see Kylie’s ”underwear a little bit” between her legs, was published in The Daily Mail, she claimed.

Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Kylie Jenner’s rainbow sequin dress

Kylie wore a rainbow sequin dress to Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday in 2017 when she was 19. She was pictured by paparazzi getting into a car with blue seats and claimed a photographer laid on his stomach and snapped up her dress. A Daily Mail article she claimed said “with little dignity” wrote captions like, “She flashed slightly more than anticipated from beneath her tiny striped mini” and, “Kylie Jenner sizzles in sexy striped mini yet bares a little too much.”

Kylie wore a sequined The Attico dress and pink clutch to Khloe’s 33rd birthday party in attendance with Jordyn Woods. She revealed on The Kardashians that the paparazzi “violated” and “harassed” her as a teenager. GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Daily Mail for comment.

‘With little dignity’ paparazzi pic

Kylie revealed on The Kardashians, “I remember when I was 19, I was wearing, like, this colorful dress, and as I’m getting in the car, the pap goes to… Stomach’s on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt.”

She said he took a picture and added: “I’m literally, like, so violated. I’m crying in the car, I’m stressed out the whole night, the whole next day — like, this photo of my vagina’s going to come out.”

“The photo came out on Daily Mail, you could see my underwear a little bit, between my legs and the caption was like ‘Kylie with a little dignity,’” Kylie said. “You know, with little respect for herself.”

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Kylie was ‘stressed’ the whole next day

During a dog walk, Kylie opened up to her sister, Kendall, about the moment the paparazzi took the photo of her in the colorful dress. She said, “I’m crying in the car. I’m stressed out the whole night, the whole next day.”

Kylie added: “Like this photo of my vagina’s gonna come out and now I’m like, ‘Now I understand why this happens to other women.’ Like, the Britney Spears situation and sh*t.”

She remembers the caption slamming her as having “little dignity” and “little respect for her herself” as if the photographer “didn’t just fully violate me.” Kendall also added that they would get called “w*ores” by the paparazzi.

