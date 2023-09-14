Kylie Jenner is turning heads with her latest fashion look. The mom of two stepped out wearing white tights and kitten heels combined with a nude skintight dress on Monday, September 11. Reality star and cosmetics mogul Kylie was papped walking to her car holding a tiny purse and some paperwork.

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are no strangers to showing off the latest fashion looks. Kim Kardashian‘s fans said her ex, Kanye West, would have had a “cardiac arrest” seeing her leopard print trench coat. Now, Kylie is going about her business in an eye-popping nude dress and tights.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner dons white tights

When it comes to the Jenner sisters, fans may be used to seeing Kendall on the catwalk and Kylie ruling the cosmetics world.

But, in September 2023, Kylie is turning heads in her latest designer outfit.

The Kardashians star wore white Calzedonia tights paired with an Atlein dress. The Parisian fashion brand shared a snap of Kylie in their design on Instagram and described Kylie as a “goddess.”

Kylie channels Bianca Censori

If there’s one famous face who has been surprising fans with her fashion statements this year it’s Kanye West‘s ‘spiritual wife’, Bianca Censori.

The 28-year-old has been “enraging” locals in Italy as she often steps out in nude or ‘barely there’ outfits.

Bianca has now become known for her risky outfits which are often made up of tights and kitten heels.

However, while Bianca and Ye’s looks appear to have come from original concepts of their own, Kylie Jenner‘s looks was “straight off the Atlein runway,” writes Vogue.

Kardashians star tones down her look

Speaking to Vogue in a makeup tutorial video, Kylie explained that she has “changed her look a lot.”

She said that nowadays she’s “into the natural skin,” and that her contour is “less harsh.”

The Hulu star said that she’s in a more “experimental era” and loves to try new looks.

Despite “toning down” her look in 2023, it seems that Kylie is still “wowing” fashion houses and her fans alike.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 28