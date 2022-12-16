Kylie Jenner’s teen friendship group, also known as the Msfts clan were icons of our generation as social media users followed their every move.

Cofounded by Jaden Smith and his sister, Willow, alongside Moises Arias and his brother, Mateo, the collective who called themselves the Msfts, have turned from LA’s coolest teen gang into mature young adults.

MSFTSrep – short for MSFTS republic, was often repped by Kylie and her friends who wore their merchandise. The collective recently reformed its branding and described itself in a mission statement: “as a creative workforce dedicated to supporting and waking up the population of planet earth, through attaining knowledge and personal growth.”

2022 marks the clan’s 10th anniversary and the fellow Msfts-ers have taken on their own ventures in the decade that has passed.

Photo credit should read Mandy Cheng/AFP via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s teen friendship group now

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Of course, we have to start with Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie’s ultimate BFF.

Also known as Stassie or Stas, the blonde bombshell is Kylie’s rock. From their matching tattoos to their Kylie Cosmetics collaborations, Stassie has been there through it all.

In fact, Stas, Kylie, and Jordyn were the three amigos who garnered a large following on Keek, Vine, and Snapchat together. The trio met when they were just 14 years old and went through their teenage life hand in hand.

Whilst Jordyn may be out of the picture now, Stassie and Kylie remain best friends and are often seen in each other’s social media posts.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Pia Mia

Kylie Jenner and Pia Mia were inseparable from 2013 to 2016, Pia was born and raised in Guam and moved to LA as a teen to pursue her singing career.

She was such a close friend to Kylie, she even attended their family dinners, and was famously recorded singing her version of Drake’s “Hold On We’re Going Home” in front of the rapper.

However, by 2016 the girls had seemingly grown apart but the duo still remain in touch. Pia even attended Stormi’s extravagant first birthday celebration.

Interestingly, Pia did feature in one of Kylie’s ex, Tyga’s songs when she collaborated with him and Chris Brown on her platinum-selling single Do It Again.

In 2022 she’s still pursuing her music career, writing a novel, and promoting her fashion line on the site LLIA.

Photo by Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic

Jaden Smith

Kylie and Jaden go way back and they even dated for a while as teens, but have since remained close friends over the years.

In fact, Jaden became the glue of the group and even introduced Kylie to former best pal Jordyn Woods in 2012. Jordyn and Jaden were family friends since babies as Jordyn’s father worked on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Jaden’s dad Will Smith.

Since their teenage days, Smith has continued to evolve MsftsRep. He has recently taken his brand in a different direction as Jaden said via Complex: “With MsftsRep what we’ve done is to take that weird fashion sense I’ve always had and packaged it in a way that if there are other people out there that feel different…we can make them feel that they’re part of some type of community”

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

Kylie and Jordyn were inseparable best friends for years and Woods even became the godmother to Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster. The two got matching tattoos in 2016 and Woods became part of the Kardashian-Jenner family; she even lived at Kylie’s house.

Jordyn was also featured on Kylie’s E! reality show, Life of Kylie where the viewers watched the duo get “married” in Peru in a commitment ceremony in 2017. Kylie also launched a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Jordyn in 2018.

However, when Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson allegedly kissed Jordyn at a party in February 2019; their friendship came crumbling down.

Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s house and the best friends grew apart. Woods later spoke about the incident on Jaden Smith’s family Facebook Watch podcast Red Table Talk.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Moises Arias

From starring in Hannah Montana to being inside the Hollywood inner circle. Who would have thought that the Rico’s Surf Shop owner would be hanging out with the likes of the Jenner sisters and Justin Bieber?

Moises Arias has now become a photographer and documents his shots of his celebrity friends on his Instagram and website, 490TX.

Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic

Sofia Ritchie

Kylie and Sofia Richie have been friends for ages, let’s be honest it was bound to happen – they both grew up in Hollywood and are the offspring of celebrity icons. Richie is the daughter of singer and producer Lionel Richie, and she became friends with Kylie in 2014.

However, in September 2017, Richie and Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kylie’s sister Kourtney, went public with their relationship. Kylie never addressed her bestie getting together with her sister’s ex but it appears the friends have since grown distant.

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

