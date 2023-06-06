Kylie Jenner’s body type is the topic of conversation for Kardashian fans after she shared photos of her abs and stomach on Instagram. However, many say she’s “holding in” and challenge her on her body standards stance.

During The Kardashians season 3, Kylie Jenner challenges her sisters on the body standards they are setting for children. Now, she’s shared a series of photos of her stomach and abs but fans have slammed her for doing so.

Kylie took to Instagram where she is seen taking mirror selfies in a white crop top that clearly displays her abs underneath. Some are calling her abs “unrealistic,” while a few are going as far as to say she’s “holding in.”

Kylie Jenner talks about body standards

Kylie challenged her sisters about the “body standards they are setting” as influential reality TV stars on The Kardashians season 3. She opens up to her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, as well as her siblings on the subject.

She said, “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.” Kylie then says she doesn’t want her 5-year-old child, Stormi, to follow in her footsteps when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,’ the Kylie Cosmetics creator adds. In another scene, Jenner is shown speaking to Stassie, admitting, “I wish I never touched anything, to begin with.”

For years, Kylie’s body type has become well-known for her curvy hourglass figure with a rounded bottom and small waist. She previously had a naturally petite body type and now often sticks to a workout regime.

She shows off abs and stomach

Kylie shared on Instagram a series of photos on June 5, 2023. She shows her body type off, specifically her stomach and abs while wearing a small crop top covering her chest area, and low black jeans.

She snapped her selfies in her huge closet, filled with clothes on rails, as well as bags and shoes in different sections. The Jenner paired the revealing look with massive silver rings and bangles on her hands and wrists.

The photos were uploaded just two weeks since The Kardashians season 3 began to air on Hulu and Disney Plus. As a result, fans are slamming Kylie for contributing to the “unrealistic beauty standards” she spoke about.

Kardashian fans think she’s ‘holding in’

After Kylie Jenner’s body pics were shared, she faced a flurry of criticism from her fans. While some welcomed the snaps, reacting with compliments like “wow” and “hottie,” not everyone was impressed with Jenner’s stomach.

One fan wrote in the Instagram comments section: “‘We need to think about the body standards we are setting for our children’ but continues to set unrealistic body standards.”

Another penned: “Why does it look like you’re holding your breath?🧐”

“Last slide looks like she has been holding her breath for 5mins😭,” reacted a fellow Kylie follower.

