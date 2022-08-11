Kylie Jenner's yacht-based birthday party was so OTT even Kim did a spit take













Kylie Jenner just turned 25 and she is living her life! The reality star recently shared a video from her birthday celebration but it was Kim Kardashian who stole the show.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star had been talking about her birthday party ever since August started and we are not surprised that the celebration was over the top.

Kylie was surrounded by all her close family and friends for her special day. Looking at her video, it looks like it was a girls-only event.

Kim Kardashian steals the show

Kim became the talk of the town in the recent video that was uploaded on Kylie’s TikTok. The video began with Kylie showing off her lavish birthday party that took place on a yacht.

Dressed in a see-through silver glittery dress, Kylie showed off her toned physique. She also had Stormi right beside her as she enjoyed her celebration.

The birthday also consisted of fireworks and plenty of designer bags and shoes that were gifted to the makeup mogul.

Not to forget, there was also alcohol that was involved. While everyone enjoyed a shot, it was Kim that stole all the attention as she happened to spit the entire drink out.

She doesn’t drink alcohol much

Kim’s reaction does not come as a surprise as the reality star is known for not drinking a lot of alcohol. In fact, Khloe has even mentioned on the show how Skims creator rarely takes a drink and prefers to have a non-alcohol beverage over anything else.

A source close to Kim echoed similar thoughts while speaking to People. While Kim has had her fair share of party adventures the reality star seems to be different now.

The source noted: “Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains. She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone’s birthday, but it’s rare.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Kylie Jenner launches birthday lip gloss

Celebrating her 25th in style, Kylie revealed she had launched a limited edition lip gloss on the occasion of her birthday.

They come in three shades: funfetti, birthday behavior, and 25 forever. They are available at the Kylie Cosmetics site for purchase.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND