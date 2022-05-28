











Today (Saturday 28 May) marks Australian singer and icon Kylie Minogue’s 54th birthday.

In celebration, the star shared a childhood throwback snap to her Instagram as she thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

In honour of her birthday, we take a look at the icon’s showbiz career over the years, from her acting days to her start in music.

Kylie Minogue’s adorable childhood throwback as she celebrates 54th birthday

Can’t Get You Out Of my Head singer Kylie Minogue celebrated her 54th birthday today as she shared a sweet childhood snap with fans on Instagram.

In the caption of the post, the star thanked her more than 2.3 million followers on the picture-sharing platform for all the “birthday love” that she had received.

Fans and celeb pals, including Connor Mcgregor, also took to the comments as the many sent birthday wishes the singer’s way.

Kylie’s showbiz career began young

The now well-known pop star began her career in acting as a child and appeared in her first on-screen role at 12 years old.

As per her IMDb, Kylie Minogue’s first on-screen role was in an episode of the Australian drama Skyways in 1980.

That same year Kylie went on to feature across eight episodes of another Australian drama, The Sullivans. She later also appeared on other drama series, including The Henderson Kids and Fame And Misfortune.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She was 17 when she first appeared on Neighbours

British and Australian audiences will probably best know Kylie Minogue best for her role as part of the classic soap opera Neighbours.

Kylie made her debut on the series aged 17 in April 1986 as she took on the role of Charlene Mitchel. She later left the show in 1988 as her music career took her to new heights after the success of The Loco-Motion the year before.

More than three decades on, the singer has had seven number-one singles in the UK and is considered to be Australia’s highest-selling female artist.