Khloe Kardashian busts her best dance moves in her latest TikTok, but fans are more mesmerized by Kylie’s impressive twerking skills.

The Kardashians know how to party – they have the most elaborate celebrations you’ve ever seen – but when it comes to their dancing skills, it’s not their greatest strength. After all, Kim placed 11th during her Dancing With The Stars stint and fans have brutally named her as one of the top 10 worst contestants in the show’s 17-year history.

Kylie Jenner, however, may have just proven the world wrong with her latest appearance in Khloe’s TikTok and she’s truly letting loose – more specifically, her derrière.

Photo by Gotham/GC Image

King Kylie twerks the night away

In a TikTok uploaded on Tuesday (June 14), Khloe and Kylie can be seen goofing off in a dance relay.

The video kicks off with two friends dancing to Like This by Kelly Rowland, before Kylie approaches the camera rear-end first while clutching her black summer dress.

The mom of two, 25, gyrates her hips six times and leaves the frame to make way for Khloe, who sits out on the dancing to enjoy a drink.

Fans are surprised by Kylie’s TikTok moves – she’s definitely cool mom-certified.

“Wait Kylie was kinda throwing it,” a shocked fan commented.

“Kylie babe…IT IS MOVING,” a second person wrote alongside a clapping emoji.

Another user praised: “THAT EFFORTLESS TWERK?!?!”

“Waitt how did Kylie do that?” a further confused person asked.

Has everyone forgotten that Kylie pole-danced on national TV on Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ very first episode? She was just nine years old and totally regrets that moment.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fans convinced Kylie had a hickey on her neck

The TikTok comes one day after Kylie posted a photo dump from the same day on Instagram. The makeup entrepreneur uploaded a picture of herself carrying baby Aire, but eagle-eyed fans were more focused on the suspicious mark on her neck.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie shippers are convinced it is a hickey from her rumored actor beau, but there is no evidence to confirm that he was present on the trip.

The dark stain may just be from an unlucky zit – we think Kylie would hide any signs of a hickey to avoid further gossip about her love life.