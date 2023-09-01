Kylie Jenner and Acne Studios have teamed up for a new collaboration. The Kardashians star posed with her ‘doppelganger’ for the shoot. But fans say she’s “disrespecting” the struggles of “homeless.”

When a series of controversial snaps began to fill Kylie Jenner‘s feed, fans went crazy with the comments. Kylie is seen posing with her doppelganger while appearing to be covered in mud for the clothing company’s new campaign. So, how are fans reacting to the “disrespectful” photo shoot?

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie and Acne Studios launch shoot

Kylie Jenner and Acne Studios released several pictures and videos with her ‘doppelganger’ for a shoot. She got her toned abs out while wearing a dark denim crop top and skirt, paired with a denim bag.

One snap saw The Kardashians star drag herself along the ground, while another captured Kylie kneeling down topless while wearing a pair of jeans. And a video saw a realistic reenactment of her with a ‘twin’.

Kylie appeared to be covered in dirt for the shoot, even down to her nails. Close-ups of her moving her hand teased the collaboration before she was officially revealed as the brand’s new face on August 31.

She’s slammed for ‘disrespectful’ pics

Acne Studios and Kylie’s photoshoot has been slammed for taking “disrespectful” pictures. One fan wrote, “Love the cosplay of homelessness, especially from a billionaire… good job acne lmao.”

Another penned: “Why would anyone want to wear this? Is looking homeless the new thing in fashion???”

“Why’re we dressing and glamorizing homeless looks? Not v cool:///,” reacted a fellow fan. While a commenter said: “This is such a disrespect to poor people.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kylie Jenner’s rep and Acne Studios for comment.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kylie fed the homeless with Tyga

Kylie volunteered to feed the homeless with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, for Thanksgiving. It was back in 2014 when pictures of the two spooning dishes and wearing red aprons were captured.

The former couple took helped the Los Angeles Mission by feeding the hungry when they weren’t even confirmed to be in a relationship yet. Kylie was just 17 years old at the time.

“Had a great time this morning feeding the homeless with the @thelamisson #Thankful #ThankYouGodAlways,” said Tyga on his Instagram page at the time.