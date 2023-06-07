It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is rolling in millions but fans are still shocked to discover that Stormi owns a Rolex watch – and she’s only five years old.

Kylie Jenner‘s recent travels to Paris landed her in hot water after Instagram haters branded her as “boring” for posting images of her luxurious jet-set lifestyle. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was blasted for “reminding” fans of “how rich she is” and was urged to “post something meaningful.”

The reality star is clearly ignoring the haters with her recent What’s In My Bag TikTok video, which was actually a disguised advert for her skin and beauty lines. Kylie, 25, has a net worth of $680 million but fans, nevertheless, were still astounded to see Stormi’s watch worth five figures.

Needless to say, the internet is jealous.

Kylie Jenner ‘casually’ pulls out Stormi’s Rolex watch

What’s In My Bag videos have been a trend for years and Kylie is finally hopping on the bandwagon with a somewhat relatable rendition.

It’s filmed casually from her phone in her car, but with her bag being a Bottega filled with her own products, it’s not an everyday sight.

We were expecting snacks, tissues, and perhaps a tampon or two, but instead, Kylie unpacked a collection of Kylie Cosmetic products and none other than a Rolex watch. Not just any Rolex, Stormi’s Rolex.

Yes, the five year old is the proud owner of watch that reportedly costs $40,000. If we’re honest, we’re not sure how appreciative she is since Stormi “wore it to a birthday party, and didn’t want to wear it anymore,” so now the Rollie is loosely rolling in her mom’s $5000 purse. But, of course, the accessory was initially Kylie’s and was resized to fit Stormi’s tiny wrist.

“Stormi wore a Rolex to a birthday party???” an amazed viewer asked.

Most fans aren’t too stunned to see a Rolex, they’re more offended at how the pricey accessory was left unprotected in a purse.

“Casually put Rolex loose in a bag. I wanna be this rich,” a fan admired.

A second person sarcastically chimed in: “Just have a Rolex in the bottom of my bag with all my rubbish too.”

“Wish my mum let me borrow her Rolex instead of giving me a Mickey Mouse watch,” another wrote.

Kylie accused of channeling Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie has been a fashion trendsetter since her wedding to Elliot Grainge in April thanks to her “old money” aesthetic of vintage Chanel looks.

The youngest Richie sibling is said to be reinventing her online persona with her minimalist and neutral-toned outfits, prompting users to suggest that Kylie is attempting to do the same.

“Why are people so mad at Kylie for dressing like Sofia Richie, like u guys don’t also start dressing like Sofia,” a Twitter user wrote.

Kylie’s wardrobe is typically maximalist and body-huggin, but in Paris, Jenner opted for a monochrome theme. She wore a Bottega black midi-dress with a flowing skirt and an Alaïa halter-neck cotton maxi dress – a massive change from her usual slinky minidressses to enhance her assets.