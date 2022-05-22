Kyra Sedgwick has Proof she's no one-trick pony since The Closer ended













Kyra Sedgwick broke into the world of acting at the age of 16 on Another World. Nowadays, she may be better known for starring in TV series such as The Closer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Some people may also recognise Kyra for being Kevin Bacon’s wife.

Boasting many awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kyra has acted alongside some huge Hollywood names in her time including John Travolta in Phenomenon. The 56-year-old has also added producing to her resumé when she worked on TNT show Proof which premiered in 2015. More recently, the actress stars in ABC series Call Your Mother, so let’s take look at what Kyra Sedgwick is doing after The Closer.

What is Kyra Sedgwick doing after The Closer?

Kyra Sedgwick starred in the television series The Closer from 2005 to 2012. For seven years, she played the role of Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Brenda Leigh Johnson.

During her time spent on the TV series, Kyra won many awards including a Golden Globe in 2007 and Primetime Emmy Award in 2010.

After seven seasons, The Closer’s final episode aired in August 2012. Since then, Kyra has been producing TV series such as Proof and she’s been playing Madeline Wuntch in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

She’s also been busy playing Jean Raines in Call Your Mother.

Kyra Sedgwick said ‘Never say never’ to a The Closer reboot

After The Closer ended in 2012, a sequel series, featuring many of the same cast members as The Closer, Major Crimes, continued in its place. However, Kyra didn’t continue on the sequel series.

Speaking to Access in 2021, Kyra Sedgwick revealed that she’d: “Never say never” to a reboot of The Closer.

She added that she doesn’t imagine there’ll be a reboot but she’s been in the business long enough to say: “Never say never”.

Kyra is a mother-of-two

Since 1988, Kyra Sedgwick has been married to comedian and actor Kevin Bacon. Together they have two children, Travis and Sosie Ruth.

Sosie is 30 years old and has followed In her parents’ footsteps into the world of acting career-wise. Travis was a child actor and later moved into music and has a degree in sound engineering.

Kyra also has pet goats and a dog, judging by her Instagram page she’s often working, spending time with her family, cooking and supporting activist groups.

