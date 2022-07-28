











Ladies of London star Noelle Reno is currently spending most days looking after son Xavier, who she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Nick Perks. Before dating Nick, she was with Scott Young, who tragically died in 2014 following their split.

Several years since splitting from Nick in 2017, Bravo viewers are asking how she is doing. Fans are wondering whether The Ladies of London star Noelle has a new boyfriend. In actual fact, she has been juggling life as an Oxford University student alongside motherhood.

Reality Titbit has looked into what happened to Scott, and why Noelle and Nick decided to call time on their former relationship. There is no sign of a man in her life but she was spotted with a boo in 2018.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Noelle Reno’s split from Nick

Noelle had her first child, Xavier, with 40-year-old hedge fund manager and trader Nick Perks. They broke up in 2017. They had began dating less than a year after her late fiancé Scot Young suddenly died in 2014.

The Ladies in London star met Nick through mutual friends during at a party in Ibiza. They then went on their first date in November 11th, 2016. This was the same day their son was due to be born the following year.

However, they only discovered they were having a baby together after four months of dating but were thrilled to be having a boy. At the time, Noelle was preparing to move back to America to work on a project.

That’s not the only plan interrupted by the news, as Nick was due to leave for Nepal to fulfil a lifelong ambition to climb Mount Everest. However, they split up in 2017 before Noelle began sharing a flat with a fellow single mum.

She shows no sign of a man

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Although Noelle Reno was reportedly dating someone new four years ago, she has shared no pictures of a new man on her Instagram. Instead, her social media is filled with her NFT work and snaps of her son Xavier.

As reported by Daily Mail in 2018, Noelle Reno allegedly began dating Jonathan Dennis. A source claimed to the publication: “They met through mutual friends and hit it off straight away. They make a great couple and Noelle is really happy.”

The then-34-year-old attended a party in London that year in snakeskin boots, a furry gilet and a white mini-dress cut at the front to reveal her torso, alongside Jonathan. However, she never confirmed they were ever dating.

Noelle’s ex Scot died in 2014

Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Marie Curie Cancer Care

Scot Young sadly died after falling from the balcony of his West London home in December 2014. Noelle and property tycoon Scot had cut ties from their engagement before his death, but began dating in 2004.

At the time, Young was beginning divorce proceedings with his wife Michelle. He died ten years later from injuries sustained after falling from the window of the fourth-floor penthouse he shared with Reno.

The pair were separated but still living together at the time. Scot, a father to two children, was bankrupt at the time of his death and had been suffering paranoid delusions triggered by bipolar disorder, as per Hello Magazine.

