Lady Gaga is far from shallow as she unveiled her glowing natural skin in a filter-free selfie while marketing her own makeup brand.

The Poker Face hitmaker shared a rare makeup-free selfie in a new social media post to promote her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga.

The singer has confidently transformed into her role as a beauty entrepreneur after launching her company in 2019 and she is now ready to take over the makeup industry in the UK.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lady Gaga bares all for a makeup-free selfie

On Wednesday (June 7, 2023), the Star is Born actress shared several makeup-free selfies on Instagram, showing her glowing natural skin.

The singer and actress revealed that her beauty brand Haus Labs by Lady Gaga will now be available to fans across the pond as it launches in Sephora UK.

In her social media post, Lady Gaga said she has always been inspired by the “innovative” fashion and beauty industry in the UK and she is proud to have a “bold” brand that combines “beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients”.

“I am so honored to have launched in @sephorauk and to see all of the incredible love from the beauty community there. I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!” she wrote.

Fans praise Lady Gaga’s look but want “something new”

Lady Gaga’s Instagram followers have praised her for proudly showing her natural skin without any filters.

“Beauty queen,” one excited fan commented, as another wrote: “So pretty.”

“We love Haus Labs!!!” another one said. “My makeup lesson is tomorrow in Sephora so excited!!”

While many fans were happy for Lady Gaga’s big milestone in the beauty field, others are expecting new music from the successful musician.

“Can we have more music?” one fan asked. “Gives us music,” another chimed in. “We have enough makeup.”

Lady Gaga learned about makeup from her mother

Lady Gaga revealed that her earliest memories about beauty and makeup are from the time when she watched her mother getting ready for work.

“My earliest memories of make-up centre on my mother,” the Joker: Folie à Deux star told Grazia magazine (via Hello). Watching her transform and get ready for work was so special, I watched her become this superhuman being.

“My mother used to say to me, ‘Take care of yourself. You have to look glamorous. It’s not all about how you look’.”

The Bad Romance songstress added: “I’ve worn a lot of make-up before and still felt awful on the inside. But for me, make-up is self-care; sometimes it really lifts my spirits and it has helped me with my mental health a lot throughout my life.”