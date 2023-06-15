Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters are baffled by the singer’s latest move, slamming her for ‘selling out’ as she shares a sponsored post to Instagram.

If you take a quick glance at Lady Gaga’s Instagram of late, it’s highly likely that you won’t come across pictures or clips of the singer performing. Instead, her social media feed is increasingly being populated by promotional posts for Haus Labs and other brand partnerships.

A woman of many talents, it’s no surprise that Gaga wants to celebrate her variety of achievements. But a recent Instagram post made promoting Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) has received significant backlash. And it largely centers on an old clip of Gaga publicly distancing herself from the capitalistic world.

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Money is the ‘thing Lady Gaga hates most’

The Monster Ball was the second worldwide tour Lady Gaga ever went on. In support of her first album, The Fame Monster (2009), The Monster Ball was a chance for Gaga’s Little Monsters to see her in the flesh.

Ever the performer, Lady Gaga explained to Rolling Stone that “the theatrics and story elements [of The Monster Ball] are in the style of an opera.” Over the top, glamorous, and surreal; it fit perfectly in tune with the outlandish nature of Gaga when she erupted onto the music scene at the start of the new decade.

Before breaking into Money Honey, a song from Gaga’s debut album, asks the crowd: “Does anyone know what I hate?” She then proclaims “I hate money” before a dramatic introduction to Money Honey, featuring an epic keytar.

Lady Gaga slammed for ‘selling out’

Gaga plays a slightly different tune this month, as she evidently promotes a paid partnership with Nurtec ODT in a recent Instagram post (June 14, 2023).

“I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT,” Gaga wrote to her 55 million followers on the app, explaining that she uses this prescription medication to help treat her migraines.

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, has been vocal about her health struggles over the years. The singer suffers from chronic pain, migraines, as well as fibromyalgia. But the fact that she was partnering with a medical brand for a sponsored post didn’t go down well with some of her Little Monsters.

“Weren’t you the one who said you hated being used to sell things?” One fan questioned in the comments.

“Remember the ‘I hate money’ days? Those were the days man,” another chimed in.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Lady Gaga’s representatives for comment on this reaction but did not receive an immediate response.

Lady Gaga has already got money, honey

Some in the comments seized this paid-for post to criticize Gaga, claiming that the singer ‘doesn’t need the money’. And while the motives for partnering with Nurtec ODT are entirely at the discretion of the singer, her personal wealth is a point that is unavoidable.

In 2023, Lady Gaga is reported to have a personal net worth of $320 million. She is often listed on the ‘Richest Singers’ lists and has been placed higher than both Justin Bieber and Shakira.

Given that she’s an Oscar-winning actress, chart-topping singer-songwriter, and beauty entrepreneur, it’s not hard to see why or how Gaga has raked in such a fortune.