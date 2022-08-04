











Goodbye Randall Emmett, hello 50 Cent. Lala Kent has been spotted visiting the rapper multiple times on set, despite previously feuding with him after accusations regarding her ex and money.

Social media drama broke out between the Vanderpump Rules star and 50 Cent in 2019. However, they have put their differences behind them and become good friends – they were even spotted hugging recently.

50 Cent and Randall’s feud started in 2019 when the rapper accused his Power co-producer of owing him $1 million he had loaned him. Reality Titbit looks into the beef.

Lala Kent and 50 Cent’s feud

Lala stuck up for ex-fiance Randall when 50 Cent claimed the producer owed him $1 million. The rapper made the allegation against the Midnight In The Switchgrass director in an April 2019 social media post.

The Power cast member shared a video on Instagram of the reality star telling her then-castmate Stassi Schroeder that Randall had given her a Range Rover after they first slept together.

Page Six reports 50 Cent derided Kent about the claim, to which she replied he had “forgotten where [he came] from”.

50 Cent later told followers Randall had paid him back and proceeded to delete several of his social media posts. Then, when Randall was the subject of an expose, 50 Cent wrote on Instagram:

See, this is why I made [Randall] give me my money by Monday. Then after he had to stay 100 feet away from me.

Reality Titbit has contacted Lala, Randall and 50 Cent for comment.

Lala and Randall Emmett split up

Lala and Randall broke up almost a year ago. She ended their three-year engagement in October 2021 and removed any evidence of their relationship from her Instagram.

Randall’s representatives denied all the allegations of infidelity at the time, while a report by The Sun claimed they split because of Randall’s “partying”. Lala and Randall first met in 2015, when Randall reportedly spotted Lala at a Christmas dinner and wanted to cast her for a film he was creating.

Lala and rapper’s friendship

Lala visited the set of 50 Cent’s new horror movie Skill House on Monday in photos obtained by TMZ. A source told the publication the Vanderpump Rules star had visited the rapper “multiple times” during filming at content-creating space Sway House in Los Angeles.

The reality TV personality, who made headlines in February for dancing to a 50 Cent song at a Super Bowl party, is seen with her hand on the actor’s stomach in one snap. 50 Cent, 47, hugs Lala, 31, and kisses her head in another.

It appears the newfound besties have settled their differences.

