Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, has opened up about his infidelity and admitted how he thought he could get away with cheating on her in a new documentary.

In a sneak peek of TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, the former NBA player gets candid about his battle with addiction and rocky relationship with the reality star.

Khloé and Lamar’s highly publicized marriage was at the heart of the media cycle until their divorce back in 2016.

However, Lamar has rarely addressed rumors of his cheating scandals and substance abuse – until now. The 43-year-old is set to reveal all in a new sit-down interview with TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

Lamar Odom admits he thought he could get away with cheating on Khloé Kardashian

In a preview of the upcoming interview obtained by People, the former Los Angeles Lakers player admits that there is plenty the public still doesn’t know about his cheating during his four-year relationship with Khloé.

Lamar says: ”Behind the scenes, I put her through s***. Like, s*** that y’all don’t know. The s**** y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”

He continues: “I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time.”

While travelling for the NBA, Lamar confessed he would date other women and have “full blown relationships” despite being married to the reality star.

“Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’,” he adds.

“I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now,” Lamar continues. “Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”

Khloé and Lamar’s tumultuous relationship

Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage

The pair met at a party for fellow NBA player Ron Artest and married in 2009 after just one month of dating.

They even had their own reality series, titled Khloe & Lamar, in 2011 before it was canceled a year later because it had reportedly “worn down” the former basketball star.

Though the couple separated in 2013, Khloé didn’t officially file for divorce for several years due to Lamar’s substance issues that ultimately led to a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel after what he described to be an “unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac, and cannabis.”

The NBA champion was rushed to hospital and doctors reportedly told his family and friends to prepare for his death.

However, he fully recovered from the overdose three months later, in January 2016, before Khloé filed for divorce again in May of that year.

Their whirlwind romance came to an end when the split was finalized in December 2016.

Lamar regrets his behavior towards Khloé

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE

Since the pair went their separate ways, the former basketball player has frequently spoken about the remorse he feels about the way he treated Khloé.

Speaking of his regret, Lamar told People in 2019: “I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

Earlier this year, he even declared that he was “going to try my damndest” to reconnect with The Kardashians star.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” Lamar shared in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother.

“It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now,” he added.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians premieres at 9pm January 2 on FOX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

