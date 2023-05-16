Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are famous for their PDA, and it seems like the Blink 182 stars’ son Landon has followed in his father’s footsteps in his new TikTok with girlfriend Charli D’Amelio.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s stepson has been with his girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio since last Summer. The pair began sparking relationship rumors in June, before going Instagram official in July.

We take a look at the TikTok of Travis Barker‘s eldest, Landon, which has everyone talking.

Landon Barker shares ‘PDA’ TikTok with girlfriend Charli D’Amelio

Taking to his 5.3 million TikTok followers, Landon can be seen lip-syncing the words to MGK’s hit Bad Things while holding onto Charli’s bare feet, whose face was not in the video.

The star simply captioned the video: “Lmao.”

He isn’t the first Barker to share a post like this. Dad Travis has shared similar snaps with Kourt on his Instagram page, leading fans to compare the two couples.

Fans compare the couple to Travis and Kourtney

Of course, fans rushed to the comments of the video, as many compared the 19-year-old’s ‘foot fetish’ with dad Travis.

One fan wrote: “Mini Travis and Kourtney.”

“Like father like son,” penned another.

Others even compared the 19-year-old to his parents’ friend, Machine Gun Kelly as one said: “MGK Dupe!”

Opinions on the video were mixed as a few called it ‘foul’. However, others actually thought it was kind of adorable.

“No but the way he smiles and looks at her. And he can also be himself by her. STOPPPP I NEED THISSS,” wrote another.

Another wrote: “Ignoring the feet but the way he looks at her brooooo I hella wish them the best.”

Landon wishes Kourtney a happy Mother’s Day

Kourtney has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick and now has two stepchildren, in Landon and Alabama, as she married their dad Travis last year.

The kids have a great relationship with Kourt, as they both took to their Instagram stories to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day earlier this week.

Posting a snap from Kourt and Travis’ wedding in Italy to his Instagram story, Landon wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day @kourtneykardash, I love you and have a great day.”

Travis’ youngest Alabama also shared the love for her stepmom over on the ‘gram as she wrote: “Thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you @kourtneykardash.”