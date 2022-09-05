Larsa Pippen gets tongues wagging after 'date' with Michael Jordan's son











It appears Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA star Scottie, isn’t afraid to get tongues wagging after she was spotted on a ‘date’ with Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, Scottie’s former teammate.

Photos published by TMZ appear to show Larsa and Marcus Jordan dining at Japanese restaurant Zuma in Miami on Sunday, and the revelation has fans in an uproar.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CLD

Marcus Jordan was spotted on Sunday, September 4, at a Japanese restaurant on an apparent ‘date’ with Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of MJ’s estranged former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan for comment.

There is a pretty big age gap between the pair – Marcus is 31 while Larsa is 46. We don’t know if the pair are really dating but what makes the story more interesting is Marcus’ dad, Michael, has had beef with Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie during the past three years and this latest ‘development’ only makes the dynamic more interesting.

MJ and Pippen’s drama

Despite the men being teammates – Pippen is the only person to play alongside MJ for all six of his NBA championships – the pair weren’t as close on the outside as fans may have thought. Jordan’s Last Dance documentary rubbed Pippen up the wrong way. He was upset by the way he was portrayed and told GQ Jordan “couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

Pippen infamously refused to go into a playoff game against the New York Knicks in 1994 after head coach Phil Jackson asked him to be the inbounder on a play designed to go to Toni Kukoc, according to Heavy.com.

Pippen refused and sat on the bench in protest meaning Kukoc got the game-winning shot. Pippen has always taken heat for the decision. In the Last Dance, Jordan claimed Pippen’s decision to sit out the final play would “always come back to haunt him.”

However, Pippen claimed Jordan later apologised for making the comment in the documentary.

Fans react to Larsa and Marcus’ ‘date’

After TMZ released its ‘date’ pictures, the NBA Buzz Twitter page asked fans for their “thoughts”.

Fans were keen to respond to the tweet and the reaction seemed to focus on the age gap.

One fan pointed out Marcus was seven years old when Larsa married his father’s teammate.

Other tweets consisted of memes and it’s safe to say fans definitely had an opinion on whether the date was real or imagined.

