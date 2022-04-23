Laura Ikeji's impressive net worth proves her position as one of Lagos' housewives













Laura Ikeji is one of the leading ladies in the new reality series The Real Housewives of Lagos and she has made her mark on the show already with her vibrant personality and stunning looks.

Laura Ikeji-Kanu is a Nigerian fashion blogger, entrepreneur, and author and she is also the younger sister to Africa’s biggest female blogger, Linda Ikeji. The reality star has had an impressive career so far and her bank account shows it.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Laura’s net worth, career and business below. Check it out.

Laura Ikeji’s net worth

Laura has made a name for herself in Africa by becoming a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman with multiple brands. According to WealthResult.com, Laura Ikeji has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million.

The fashion blogger has made the majority of them through her businesses which include Laura Ikeji Gang‘ and ‘Incomplete Perfumes‘. Aside from her brands, she pulls in the money through endorsement deals with many big brands including Payporte, Diamond Breeze, Gtex homes and Susan Chanel Beauty.

Laura’s successful career

Laura Ikeji was born on the 15th of March, 1988 in Lagos State, Nigeria and is one of five children. The entrepreneur has a degree in psychology which she obtained from the University of Lagos.

Laura has done a lot with her career and aside from being a fashion blogger and businesswoman, she is also the author of the very popular book How to make money on Instagram: A brand Influencer’s Guide.

The reality star started her career as a fashion blogger but put this on hold in 2012 to move on up to bigger and better things. Laura is now the CEO of Ikeji Gang, a boutique located at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The store sells ladies’ wear, including gowns, jackets, jeans and shoes.

Her second business is a perfume brand, ‘Incomplete‘, which according to her, sold out of products before they were ever released through pre-orders.

Laura is married to a former pro footballer

In terms of her personal life, Laura is married to former professional footballer Christopher Ogbonna Kanu. He is also recognised for being the younger brother of former Portsmouth and Arsenal FC striker Nwankwo Kanu.

Laura and Christopher got married on January 19th, 2017, in Lagos, Nigeria. However, before then, they had a traditional wedding of their culture in Nkwere, the bride’s home.

The couple has two children together, one boy who was born in July 2017 in Texas called Ryan Kanu. They also have a baby girl called Laurel who was born on March 1, 2020.

