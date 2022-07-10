TOWIE's Lauren Goodger 'broken' after her and Charles Drury's newborn baby dies













TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has announced the tragic news her newborn baby named Lorena has died.

The reality icon took to Instagram on Sunday (July 10) to tell followers the devastating news, and revealed she is “broken” after the tragic loss. Lauren Goodger also shared a black and white photo of her holding her baby daughter’s hand.

Lauren Goodger wrote: “👼Lorena👼 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me. 👼

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔.

“I will never get over this”

View Instagram Post

The reality star told social media she and boyfriend Charlie are grieving at home as they try to understand the tragedy.

“I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔.”

The 35-year-old added: “Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔.”

Her beau Charlie Drury penned on the post: “She will always be with us”, followed by three black hearts.

Followers and celebs rally around devastated pair

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Other celebrities and followers shared their condolences with the parents.

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte wrote: “Lauren f****** hell I’m devastated.”

One follower said: “Oh my goodness I’m so sorry to hear this sending you lots of love.”

Another added: “My thoughts and prays are with you all at this sad time.”

The loving mum had kept followers updated throughout the pregnancy, as well as time with her Larose, who is now “her rock” in these tragic times.

Lauren and Charles started dating in 2020

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The couple welcomed their daughter Larose last July.

The duo previously said they were “stronger than ever” after a temporarily split in the relationship.

Charles, 24, told the Mail Online that he missed Lauren during their time apart, and the pair went to therapy after his fling with another woman while the two were separated.

Lauren said back in May: “It’s actually better now than it ever has been.

“We went through it and I’m glad we’ve gone through it as it’s actually made us stronger.”

Whereas, Charles said: “Moving house, having a baby and going through the tests in our relationship has made us stronger and now we’re probably the happiest we’ve been. I’m really happy my family is back together and things have been good at home. I’m 100% committed to my family.”

The couple have been on and off since 2020, with the Dancing on Ice contestant and the builder splitting up last November and again in January before reconciling.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.