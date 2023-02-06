Laverne Cox stunned when she arrived on The Grammy’s Red Carpet, and fans now want to know if she has a partner, and if so, who she is dating.

The star, best known for her role in Orange Is The New Black, looked glamorous on the carpet wearing a floor-length black, crocodile-skin dress, which she described as “Cleopatra meets Goldfinger 2023.”

We look into Laverne Cox’s current partner and ex-public relationships.

Laverne Cox’s partner

The star, who appeared on the first season of I Want To Work With Diddy, has kept the identity of her new partner private.

Although we don’t know exactly who Laverne Cox is dating, she has revealed details about her partner in the past.

Speaking on The Ellen Show in 2021, Laverne revealed she found love in quarantine. She then went on to reveal her partner was 22 years younger than her whilst appearing on The View, but said the age difference hadn’t been an issue.

The Orange Is The New Black star is 50 years old as of 2023, which would mean her partner is around 28.

Laverne confirmed the pair were still dating while interviewing at the Grammys. After complimenting singer Omar Apollo, she said she wasn’t flirting because she had a boyfriend.

“I can acknowledge someone being sexy without flirting with them,” she laughed.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ex-relationships

Laverne’s most public relationship was with Kyle Draper. The pair started dating in 2017 and announced their breakup two years later.

Speaking on the breakup on an Instagram post Laverne wrote: “After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated.”

Fox also had a relationship before Kyle, with Jono Freedrix, the president of film and theater company, The Virtual Stage.

Laverne Cox at The Grammys

Laverne attended the 65th Grammy Awards, co-hosting E! News’ Live from The Red Carpet with radio personality Bobby Bones.

Fans took to Twitter to praise her on how she handled a sensitive interview with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fans were also loving her chic Grammys look.

