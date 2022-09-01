









Four years after the bizarre rumor surfaced that Lea Michele cannot read or write, the Glee star has finally responded to the wild conspiracy.

There are insane fake celebrity rumors out there that just won’t quit; from Avril Lavigne’s “2003 death” and being replaced by a doppelgänger known as Melissa Vandella, to Britney Spears being on President George W Bush’s payroll.

Lea Michele’s illiterate theory, however, takes the cake as the most outrageous rumor: she’s illiterate. The Broadway star has slammed back at the haters, calling it “really sad”.

Lea Michele knew her Glee lines every single day

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In her recent feature with The NY Times, 36-year-old Lea Michele finally gave answers to the four-year theory she couldn’t read or write.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” she clarified.

“And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is.”

“I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case,” Lea added.

However, even though she has responded to the ridiculous rumor, fans aren’t taking note at how cruel it is as it resurfaces once again.

“I am obsessed with 1) ‘Lea Michele can’t read’ being in The Times,” one fan wrote.

“Lea Michele being illiterate is literally the funniest celebrity conspiracy ever, it always kills me,” a second tweeted.

Fans defend star over the ‘ridiculous’ rumors

But there have been some users online who have defended her right to respond to the fabrications.

Another added: “I’m pretty sure she can read, and the idea that she can’t is just a mean rumor/lie”.

Whereas someone else penned: “You guys understand this article states that a podcast guy made that comment because Lea wasn’t engaging with them regarding an episode of the show.

“Then some internet trolls ran with it and turned it into a big thing”. They then added: “this is ridiculous.”

And lastly, another Twitter user came to her defense: “If people are spreading rumors that you ‘can’t read’, contrary to the truth, you have every right to address and counter those lies, *wherever* they originated”.

The theory came to light in 2018

View Instagram Post

The cruel theory claims Lea Michele was thrust into Broadway at just eight years old and never learned to read or write.

“Evidence” was alleged to be from her Instagram captions. Conspiracies said her emoji-only captions are allegedly typed by Lea herself, while captions with words are written by her team.

Meanwhile, photos of Lea signing her autobiography, Brunette Ambition, allegedly shows her pen hovering above the cover only. Another photo of her signing her name on a blackboard similarly raised questions, as she’s only spotted drawing a line underneath her name. Internet users claimed her name had already been written “for her”.

It’s even more hilarious that Taylor Swift apparently congratulated Lea in 2017 for reading the booklet of her Red album – that’s raising a whole new list of questions.

However, it’s likely because of Taylor being moved by fans reading every aspect of the album – even the booklet. Fans, even celebs, reading an album booklet cover to cover shows their adoration for a record.

