Lea Michele praised by film critics for her 'spectacular' performance in Funny Girl











Lea Michele gained worldwide recognition by interpreting the role of Glee’s Rachel Berry. More than a decade later, the actress surprises critics with her take on “Funny Girl” in the Broadway revival.

Knowing Lea Michele’s background on Glee, “Funny Girl” became the perfect role for the star. However, the popular actress wasn’t the only star director Michael Mayer had in mind to reprise the role.

Following Beanie Feldstein’s departure from the musical back in July, the 36-year-old became the new Franny Brice. After cruel rumors went viral again claiming the actress couldn’t read or write, Lea Michele proved them all wrong by nailing her performance.

Rachel Berry is back but in the form of Fanny Brice.

Lea Michele praised as Fanny Brice

Remember that episode of Glee when Rachel played her character in a fictional Broadway revival at the end of the series? Well, her dreams came true in real life.

Lea wasn’t cast originally as Franny Brice, but became a replacement lead after Beanie Feldstein’s departure. Her captivating presence and voice were substituted by the ex Glee star, who joined the cast last September.

After a month of rehearsals and a covid-19 battle in between, the 36-year-old managed to give a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience by captivating the audience with her voice.

Following the debut, the actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude after positives reviews surfaced online.

“I want to say thank you wholeheartedly for the support following my first performance on the broadway stage as Fanny Brice,” she captioned.

“I’ve said it before, but joining this cast has truly been the greatest honor. I am so grateful to every person involved in this production.”

Critics praise Lea for Funny Girl

Not only did critics describe her take on Fanny as “spectacular”, but fans of the actress also expressed their shock at how “good” her performance was – and the wait was worth it.

As Deadline reported in its review, the actress showcased once again her great voice and the reason why the public fell in love during her Glee days.

Greg Evans described her performance as “spectacular”, saying that the entire play was “simply and without exaggeration, a knock-out”.

He wrote: “After all the controversies and badly handled original castings and headlines and backstage bruisings and firings or resignations or whatever they were, Funny Girl is, as so many suspected all along, the musical that Lea Michele was born to lead.”

Lea takes over The Tonight Show

On October 2, Lea took to Jimmy Fallon’s stage. She delivered an outstanding and emotional performance of the song People, which Barbra Streisand once sang during the original take of Funny Girl back in the 1960s.

Lea spoke about her excitement about being cast for the role.

“I’ve been wanting to come back to Broadway for so many years,” she told the host.

Saying she had been on a hiatus from the big theaters for 15 years, she said: “To be back and to be in the show I’ve loved for so many years… I’m such a fan of this production.”

During her opening night at the August Wilson Theatre, the actress received six standing ovations from the public.

