











Lele Pons and her boyfriend couldn’t look more loved up in 2022. The two are well-known for creating hilarious content together online and they’ve even collaborated musically on songs such as Se Te Nota. Lele Pons has had huge success as a YouTuber and it looks like her love life is flourishing just as much.

Lele hass been creating content since she was in high school and is now the host of Samsung’s Exposure. Exposure is a competition series for content creators. Who better to guide budding content stars through the process than Lele Pons?

Get to know Lele Pons

Lele Pons is a YouTuber, singer and actress who hails from Caracas, Venezuela.

She was born Eleonora Pons Maronese in 1996 making her 26 years old.

Lele has 17.8M subscribers on YouTube and 48.9M Instagram followers. Follow her @lelepons.

Who is Lele Pons boyfriend in 2022?

In 2022, Lele Pons is in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Guaynaa.

It’s clear from both of their Instagram pages that they’re very much loved up in 2022 and often create prank videos together.

Guaynaa is 29 years old and his real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez. Guaynaa is best known for songs such as ReBoTa.

How long have Lele and Guaynaa been together?

Lele Pons and Guaynaa got together in 2020. In December 2022 they’ll have been together for two years as per Guaynaa’s Instagram post.

Judging by Instagram, the couple has a lot of fun together and often wear matching costumes to parties. They’ve been Rugrats and Monsters Inc stars to name a couple.

Guaynaa has 6M followers on Instagram @guaynaa and 3.36M subscribers on YouTube.

Lele and Guaynaa seem to get creative with their Instagram content. The two can be seen kissing as they fall into the ocean, kissing upside down and underwater.

Guaynaa writes in his Instagram bio in Spanish: “The time that is enjoyed is the true time lived.”

