Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi are partying in Ibiza together. It comes as reports say the actor has been hanging out with Gigi Hadid. Love Island fans will remember Arabella dating Wes from the show.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor Leonardo and model Gigi Hadid were first linked in September 2022 and have been spotted together on and off since then. Now, he’s been spotted on the same boat as Arabella Chi. She starred in Love Island and dated Wes, but is now living it up in Ibiza with none other than DiCaprio.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Leonardo and Arabella in Ibiza

Leonardo and Arabella were spotted partying on a boat in Ibiza on August 4, 2023. The 48-year-old arrived at a beach with Tobey Maguire in Ibiza via speedboat with a group of pals, including the Love Island star in a bikini.

Arabella donned a skimpy bikini under a glamorous white co-ord and covered her identification with a pair of sunglasses, while the actor wore shorts, a black hat, and a white t-shirt.

She shared an Instagram Story of a luxury dinner table situated by the oceanfront, tagging the location as Cala Jondal, Ibiza, which showed a beach background and several men drinking in the background.

He has been on a summer getaway for a while but Arabella is not the only Love Island star he has been seen partying with. Maya Jama and Leonardo were seen in London but she shut down the dating rumors on Instagram.

Get to know Arabella

Arabella is a 32-year-old model who is best known for starring on Love Island. She was 28 years old when she appeared on the ITV2 dating show’s season 5, shocking Curtis when she appeared as a 5ft 10in bombshell.

She was a finalist in The Challenge: UK, but when she launched to fame on Love Island, Arabella entered the villa on Day 18 and was dumped from the island on Day 25.

Arabella is now living in Ibiza and works as a brand ambassador for Fashionnova. She is also a fashion model and currently works under the influencer brand Dtsrpt Agency.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arabella and Wes after Love Island

Wes Nelson, who once dated Megan Barton-Hanson, and Arabella Chi split in 2020 after nine months of dating. He was 22 years old when he moved out of their shared home, with the six-year age gap believed to be a reason for their split.

They were together for almost a year. Wes briefly dated blogger Alicia “Lissy” Roddy before settling down with Love Island 2019 star, Arabella, which saw them move into a London home months after they were spotted on a night out.

She was previously dating Kori Sampson, who she appeared on Ex in the City with. Despite “never going Instagram official” in the public eye, Arabella told us she “forgot he had feelings” and kept emailing him after their split.