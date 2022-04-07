Leonardo DiCaprio meeting Gemma Collins in an exclusive club didn't end as she hoped













The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins was lucky enough to come face to face with the Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. However, things did not go as planned as the English personality ended up getting kicked out of the club.

The TOWIE legend went to the US to spend a couple of days before her 2-week tour around the United Kingdom for the “Gemma Collins: The GC’s Big Night Out”.

However, her stay in the US did not go as she had hoped. After she met the iconic actor Leonardo DiCaprio, she found herself in trouble as she was “thrown out” of the club.

Gemma Collins’ heart will not go on as Leo DiCaprio kicks her out of a club

According to an exclusive from The Sun, Collins revealed that the Hollywood celebrity had her kicked out of the club after she had introduced herself and said hello to him.

The Oscar-winner was partying in the exclusive private members’ club in Soho House, Los Angeles, where the reality TV star also happened to be.

Collins elaborated: ‘I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was hello. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out.

So, unfortunately, her chances of interacting with the Titanic actor came crashing down due to her being escorted out of the club. “Well, they could kiss my a**e,” Collins exclaimed.

Leonardo, who must not have realized Gemma’s fame on television in the UK, had her thinking “You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!”

As per The Daily Mail, the actress dropped the bombshell when she was spotted going to Rosso Restaurant after her first show had ended in Manchester.

It seemed like The Only Way for Gemma Collins was outside of the club. Ouch!

Ever since her first appearance on the screens in 2011 on The Only Way Is Essex, viewers can’t seem to get enough of her sassiness.

Her tour began on April 5 in Machester Opera House. It is also scheduled to perform in Glasgow’s O2 Academy tonight.

During her first show, there were claims that the audience had “booed” her, which she later clarified that they were in regards to a comment that she made on her live show about “hating Piers Morgan”, as told by Metro.

Gemma will be also going to Southampton, London, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Newcastle as her last top.

