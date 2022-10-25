Leslie Jordan's incredible reaction to Cardi B's WAP goes viral again











Leslie Jordan is continuing to bring people joy after his tragic death, with his incredible reaction to Cardi B‘s WAP going viral once again.

The beloved actor and Celebrity Big Brother star tragically died this week in a car crash in Los Angeles.

It’s not known at this time whether he died in the collision or if he suffered some kind of medical emergency beforehand.

But what is known, is that although he’s sadly died at the age of 67, he’s still making people laugh with his effortless charm.

Leslie’s reaction to WAP

A video of Leslie listening to Cardi B’s song WAP for the first time has gone viral once more.

And it’s easy to see why because it’s absolutely hilarious.

As the song begins, the Will & Grace star is dancing along with it, but he can’t believe his ears when he hears what WAP stands for.

He gasps and throws his hand over his mouth in shock as he announces WAP “is an acronym”.

“Oh lord, oh no no no,” he exclaims as he continues listening to the X-rated lyrics.

He laughs as he says: “I can’t believe it. Well, that is just shocking!”

Talking to the camera, Leslie adds: “I don’t judge, to each his own. I guess every garbage can has its lid.”

“You were hilarious”

The post was shared on a Facebook account called The Beer Worshippers back in August 2020.

And following this tragic and sudden death, people have been rediscovering it.

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns

One commented: “Rest well, Leslie. You were a treasure. You were hilarious.”

Another agreed: “he was so hilarious”.

Leslie tragically died at 67

Leslie, also known for his role in American Horror Story, died on Monday.

He was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building in LA at 9.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene.

His representative David Shaul confirmed the tragic loss, saying the world would be a “darker place” without him.

Photo by Handout/Getty Images

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” he said.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Leslie also became a lifeline to many people during the pandemic, with his fun videos on social media lifting people’s spirits.

He gained a huge 5 million followers during that period.

