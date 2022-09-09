Leva Bonaparte has put her Southern Charm on multiple Charleston restaurants











Southern Charm isn’t just a reality program showcasing cast members’ personal relationships, we also get an insight into their business ventures occasionally. With Craig Conover and his pillow business, Sewing Down South, and Austen Kroll’s beer company, TropHop.

Season 7 addition, Leva Bonaparte, is just as business savvy as the rest with the reality TV star owning some of the top eateries and bars in Charleston. The restaurateur operates the establishments with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte.

Leva and her husband own some of the top eateries in Charleston

The husband and wife duo are partners in their restaurant endeavors. Leva doesn’t shy away from discussing her business on Southern Charm and during season 7 she spoke about their first project, Republic Garden & Lounge, and how it was a “huge success.” On the show she said:

I’m talking like line up around the block and it’s still the ‘it’ spot in Charleston.

Following the success of the nightclub, the couple opened up a “high-end lounge” called Bourbon N’ Bubbles. Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul has her own private liquor locker there.

They then went on to launch Mesu, a restaurant featuring Mexican cuisine and sushi, and their sports bar, 1st Place, opened in the fall of 2020 as well.

Fans are comparing her to Lisa Vanderpump

With RHOBH star, Lisa Vanderpump, taking over the streets of West Hollywood with her influx of restaurants and bars, fans are calling Leva the ‘Vanderpump of Charleston’. Kate Casey tweeted:

They should make a show about Leva’s four restaurants called Republic of Charleston, like Vanderpump Rules. Have the cast of Southern Charm make occasional appearances. I will Exec Produce.

Another person on Twitter said, “Leva is trying to be Lisa Vanderpump with the way she is advertising her restaurants.”

Another chimed in saying, “I’m calling it – Leva is the Lisa Vanderpump of #SouthernCharm – a row of restaurants in Charleston. Love to see!”

It seems fans aren’t wrong either as the husband and wife duo are set to start their own restaurant show!

Leva is getting her own ‘Vanderpump Rules’ style show

The Southern Charm cameras have given viewers a glimpse at Leva’s restaurants in the past, but the reality star’s first spot, Republic, will soon be front and center on a spin-off show: Southern Charm: Leva Land, according to Distractify.

The concept of the series is similar to another series on the network, Vanderpump Rules. While Pump Rules follows the employees at RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood dining spot, SUR, Leva Land will highlight the people who work at the “crown jewel of her kingdom,” Republic.

Leva and Lamar are also the executive producers of the show. A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced, though Bravo did confirm that it will launch at some point in the fall of 2022.

