The first moment Liam Payne One Direction-ed his wink at Cheryl Cole













This week One Direction alum Liam Payne reflected on that cheeky wink during his 2008 X Factor audition.

While appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, the singer split tea on his boy band days as well as his former relationship with singer and former X Factor judge Cheryl.

One moment in the podcast saw him look back on the moment he and Cheryl first crossed paths as the band member mentioned the wink he fired at her during his audition in the singing competition.

Liam Payne first met Cheryl at his 2008 X Factor audition

OG X factor fans will remember Liam Payne first auditioned for the singing competition back in 2008.

In front of judges Simon Cowell, Louie Walsh and Cheryl, the then 14-year-old sang an acapella version of the classic track Fly Me To The Moon.

During his performance, he surprised Cheryl as he fired a cheeky wink in her direction, which didn’t go unnoticed.

Following his audition, Cheryl commented on the moment as she quipped: “I think you’ve got charisma, you gave us that little cheeky wink!”

Liam Payne reflects on the moment he One Direction-ed his wink at Cheryl

This week the One Direction alum looked back on the 2008 audition moment as he appeared as part of the Impaulsive podcast.

While chatting to podcast hosts, including YouTuber Logan Paul, about his relationship with Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor during his audition, he described his wink to be a “licensed weapon.”

After being asked how he attributes the X Factor moment to his later relationship with Cheryl, he went on to joke: “The wink, as I say, is a registered weapon I have to check it in.”

A look at Liam Payne and Cheryl’s relationship

Liam Payne and Cheryl first became an item back in 2016. As per the Mirror, they went Instagram official that February as Liam changed his display picture to a picture of them both. The next month, he followed up with a photo of the pair to his feed.

The couple were seen to have mostly kept their relationship away from the spotlight but did share moments across Instagram and attend a few red carpet events together.

In March 2017, it was announced the couple had son Bear together. However, just over a year after his birth, the couple went their separate ways in 2018.

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018