











Recently scooping Best Reality Star, Chrishell Stause’s private life away from Selling Sunset and press events show a different side to the realtor.

Selling Sunset must’ve paid Chrishell Stause really well. The reality star has ventured on luxurious vacations around the world over the past few years. Her Instagram feed is filled with golden beaches, beautiful skies as well as cheeky animal friends.

Although Chrishell has been on-screen for a few years, the realtor shot to fame after appearing on Selling Sunset. The bombshell is now considered one of the most popular cast members.

Screenshot from Chrishell Stause’s Instagram story. Credits to: @chrishell.stause

Nonetheless, she has also shared a more honest and candid side of her life, proving that she is just a regular person underneath the glitz and glam.

Reality Titbit has listed some of the highlights of her private life she has shared with fans. Let’s take a look at Chrishell Stause’s life away from the cameras.

Chrishell Stause’s getaway trip with G-Flip

After making her relationship Instagram official, Chrishell and her non-binary partner G-Flip headed off to Australia to learn more about the singer’s roots. The two went off to visit koalas and kangaroos and saw the views of the city from a romantic boat ride.

After their break on the Australian island, Chrishell and G-Flip ended their trip by traveling to the paradisic Bali for the first time.

Chrishell gets candid about her relationship with Jason and G-Flip

Throughout a three-minute message video, Chrishell got candid about her current relationship status. She also revealed how difficult it is to combine “a whole day of shooting into a one-hour episode.”

During the reunion of season five of Selling Sunset, Chrishell dropped the bombshell that she was dating someone knew. The star revealed her relationship with non-binary partner, G-Flip, amid her breakup with the president of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim.

Explaining that there wasn’t anything but “love” between her and Jason, she simply explained the two were not on the same page. However, the 40-year-old jumped into another relationship with Australian singer, G-Flip, and has been very happy ever since.

“For me, it’s about the person and their heart. I’m attracted to masculine energy and I don’t care what the physical form is,” she told her fans. Chrishell then continued: “I’m the same person you’ve been following all this time.”

Moving tribute to her parents

As fabulous as Chrishell’s lifestyle might seem to some, the reality TV star has gone through heartbreaking tragedies. She lost both of her parents within two years of each other after they were diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 40-year-old encouraged her followers to regularly attend checkups and to always consider the “second options”. The star paid a moving tribute to her parents and shared a beautiful photo with her mom.

Chrishell also gave relatable advice on not to hold a grudge against someone because “life is truly too short”.

New Year in style with Emma Hernan

Despite the drama in Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause have demonstrated there’s only love and nothing else between them. The two have been spending a lot of time together and have gone on luxurious trips.

Although the two have a 10-year age gap, they surely enjoy each other’s company. In December 2021, the two bombshells traveled to Cabo to celebrate the New Year in bikinis. Going out to parties, sunbathing, eating, and most importantly, letting go of the tensions in the Oppenheim group.

Selling Sunsets off-screen

Despite only seeing an hour of their busy schedules throughout each episode, the realtors also work during their days off the screen. Chrishell Stause wanted to give a behind-the-scenes glimpse to her fans about her life and what it was like to have a $20 million house at stake.

Getting ready from the very beginning, the realtor started with a fresh face and went through her makeup routine. She described it as “the look that’s ready for a $20 million house.”