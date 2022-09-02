Lindsay Arnold ditches Dancing With The Stars to tango with motherhood











Dancing With The Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has revealed that she won’t be returning for Season 31 of the show after being on the dance programme for an impressive 16 seasons.

The star made her debut as a dancer on the show aged just 19 during season 16, which made her the second youngest pro dancer in the show’s history behind Julianne Hough, who joined the show at 18.

Over the past decade times have changed for Lindsay, now married to Samuel Cusick for seven years with nearly two-year-old daughter Sage, Arnold revealed that family is the reason she will be leaving.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – Queen Night They will rock you! Its Queen Night on Dancing with the Stars, and the nine remaining couples return for another week in the ballroom to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy live, MONDAY, NOV. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) BRANDON ARMSTRONG, LINDSEY ARNOLD

Lindsay leaves DWTS to focus on motherhood

Lindsay recently took to her Instagram with a lengthy post on her feed to explain to fans her reasons for leaving the famous dancing show. Arnold began by saying:

I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.

‘You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list!’ she said of Sage, who turns two in November.

Lindsay went on to discuss the difficulties she faces with travelling for the show. Due to living in Utah, she explained that, when she does DWTS, she has to ‘move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah.’

Arnold said they ‘exhausted every option we could think of to make it work,’ but none of those options, ‘felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now.’

Lindsay mentioned expanding the family

In the Instagram post, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that she mentioned “growing” the family “and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I’m sure many of you understand.”

It appears that Lindsay is leaving the show primarily to focus on being a mother to her two-year-old daughter, as well as potentially adding another little one to the family.

Although we will miss Arnold on the show, fans are excited to see what the future will hold for Lindsay, her husband and her growing family.

Lindsay’s time on DWTS

Arnold debuted on the show in Season 16 when she was teamed up with NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz, finishing in eighth place.

She was moved to the dance troupe from Season 17 through Season 20, when she returned as a pro partner in Season 21 with National Guard hero Alex Skarlatos, finishing in third place.

She won her first Mirror Ball in Season 25 with Jordan Fisher, and teamed up with Bachelor Nation star Matt James last season, finishing in 12th place.

Lindsay has been a fan favourite for years and her impressive dance skills have captivated us throughout her time on the show.

