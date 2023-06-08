The parent trapper is to become a parent – Lindsay Lohan is pregnant!

As one of the most in-demand child actors of her generation, Lindsay Lohan as a tween and young adult was all over our screens. From The Parent Trap (1998) to Mean Girls (2004), Lindsay was highly sought-after when it came to any form of dramedy.

Growing up in the celebrity spotlight is no easy feat, but Lindsay has since made it through her turbulent early twenties. The actress, who returned to screens in Netflix‘s Falling For Christmas last year, now lives in the United States with her husband, Bader Shammas, after years of the couple living in Dubai.

Jamie McCarthy/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan shares pregnancy news

This spring, Lindsay Lohan delighted fans with the news that she is pregnant. On March 14, the actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband of over a year are expecting their first child together.

Lindsay shared a photo of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon” written across it. “We are blessed and excited,” the caption read, along with a series of sweet baby-themed emojis.

No details about Lindsay’s due date were included in the original announcement. However, the 36-year-old actress has been updating her social media with her pregnancy journey.

Lindsay Lohan told husband she’s pregnant in ‘unexciting’ way

This June, Lindsay graced the cover of Allure and touched on her journey into motherhood. The actress also relayed details about how she came to learn of her pregnancy.

“It was so unexciting,” she said of informing her husband, Bader Shammas, that they were expecting. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

The actress is keeping it real with Bader Shammas. So, if you’ve been holding out hope for a pregnancy reveal video or ‘reactions’ style clip, you’ll just have to settle for the pregnancy updates Lindsay’s giving in drips and drabs.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom. It’s overwhelming, in a good way,” Lindsay added.

Lindsay and Bader: A relationship timeline

The pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2020. It is unclear exactly when they met, however both were residing in Dubai around that time. Lindsay relocated to Dubai in 2014, only moving back to the States over the past year to restart her acting career.

On November 28, 2021, the Freaky Friday star announced she was engaged to financier Bader Shammas. It was then reported that they had been dating for three years at that point, living in Dubai. This means that they could have met as far back as November 2018.

They tied the knot on April 3, 2022. A representative confirmed the happy news in July that year, after months of speculation.

“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything,” Lindsay posted to Instagram last year. “Every woman should feel like this everyday.”