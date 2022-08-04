











The Chrisley Knows Best cast once included more of Todd Chrisley‘s children than it does nowadays.

His son Kyle and daughter Lindsie from a previous marriage are former cast members on the USA Network show. However, over the years, Todd and Lindsie’s relationship broke down. In 2022, fans of the family are wondering whether Lindsie Chrisley has a new boyfriend

Lindsie’s half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, had a public relationship with Nic Kerdiles but they split in 2020. Their brother, Chase, also had public relationships but it seems Lindsie is choosing not to share all details of her relationship status with her fans and podcast listeners.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Who is Lindsie Chrisley’s ex?

In 2021, Lindsie Chrisley finalized her divorce from Will Campbell, as reported by People. They had started dating in 2009.

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie is 32 years old and she and her ex now have joint custody of their eight-year-old son Jackson.

Lindsie Chrisley hints at boyfriend

In June 2022, Us Weekly reported Lindsie was happy being single. But, then again, she does mention someone she refers to as “Suburban Dad” a lot on her podcasts.

Speaking on Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley in July, Lindsie said: “People will see my Stories and be like ‘Lindsie is posting cryptic stuff on her stories of Suburban Dad’. I’m legitimately not being cryptic or, at this point, trying to soft launch anything. I think it’s just still a new situation and I’m just doing what feels comfortable at the time.”

Lindsie talks about ‘Suburban Dad’

Lindsie Chrisley has spoken many times about someone in her life who she calls “Suburban Dad” but she’s yet to actually share with the world who he is. Speaking on Coffee Convos, Lindsie said she and son Jackson spend days out with Suburban Dad.

In June, Lindsie also shared some details on the man in her life on The Southern Tea podcast. She said she saw a friend request on Facebook and through social media she and Suburban Dad met “back in the Fall”.

Lindsie added they “went to the same high school” and he was a couple of years older than her.

TV Shows Ace reports Lindsie shared on her Instagram story that things she likes about him are “the way he snuggles and his knowledge of God’s word.”

View Instagram Post

