On the latest episode of her The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie Chrisley spoke about being adopted by her stepmom Julie Chrisley, and the ‘chaotic’ process.

Lindsie is the eldest daughter of Todd Chrisley, and just like her sister Savannah, she doesn’t shy away from opening up on family topics on her podcast.

We take a look at what Lindsie Chrisley said about her adoption in her latest episode.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lindsie Chrisley talks about being adopted by Julie

Despite Lindsie thinking she’d explained Julie Chrisley adopting her ‘so many times’ she continues to get the questions on the podcast, so she thought she’d clear it up once and for all.

The decision was made she was 19, as the Chrisley Knows Best star legally adopted her. However, Lindsie revealed that the whole process was a ‘lot more chaotic’ than what it felt like it was when I was living it at the time.

“From 17-19 years old, I feel like I was going through an identity crisis, in the sense I felt a lack of belonging.

In my mind, I thought, I was raised by my dad and Julie with their children, and I felt like to be a part of that to make it feel whole, that going through that adoption process would solidify those feelings.” the 33-year-old explained.

She then went on to say that she thought her abandonment issues would go away, and she wouldn’t have to attend therapy, however, said that did ‘absolutely not happen.’

Lindsie says she wishes she had therapy ahead of walking into that process, as she feels like she would have gotten more out of it if she had done the work before.

Despite all this, she says she has ‘absolutely no regrets’ going through with the adoption, and is glad she did it, but just wishes she would have done the work and healing before making the decision.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s children

Julie and Todd have three biological children together, Grayson, Chase, and daughter Savannah Chrisley. They also adopted their grandchild Chloe Chrisley, whose biological dad is Kyle.

Todd has two children from his first marriage, Kyle and Lindsey, although Julie was married once before, she had no children with her ex-husband.

While the two serve their jail sentences, their 25-year-old daughter Savannah has custody of the youngest children, Chloe and Grayson.

Lindsie explains why she hasn’t visited Julie in prison

Lindsie has previously opened up about not being able to see Julie in prison, due to difficulties with visitation paperwork. However, she had been to see her dad Todd who is serving time in a different facility.

Despite Lindsie explaining the reasoning behind this, the star had to clear up rumors on a previous podcast with Nanny Faye.

“There were some rumors that went around after our last podcast episode that the reason that I have not seen Julie was that she doesn’t want to see me, and that is just untrue,” she explained.