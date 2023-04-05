Lindsie Chrisley, whom Todd Chrisley shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has opened up about how her father is coping behind bars.

In Wednesday’s episode of PodcastOne’s The Southern Tea, Lindsie Chrisley opens up about her dad’s 12-year-long stint at a Florida prison for fraud and tax evasion.

Lindsie also spoke about Todd Chrisley‘s mental well-being whilst being in jail; we are excited to confirm that he’s “in such a better place.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley reveals Todd has reformed in jail

The Chrisleys’ sentencing sees them face a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in November 2022. Lindsie has revealed that Todd has massively reformed whilst in jail. Todd has changed in three major ways, his hair, his nails, and his spirit.

The 33-year-old explained: “My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great he looked. He looks very very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

It appears that Todd is working on himself and is keeping positive. Todd is in “great spirit” as Chrisley explained on the podcast: “He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him.”

Todd Chrisley has made ‘great friends’ in prison

Whilst Abby Lee Miller said Todd Chrisley would ‘struggle’ in prison. Lindsie revealed that Todd and Julie have actually been “welcomed with open arms” by prisoners.

Lindsie said that Todd has made “great friends” in prison and often talks about his friends in there. She then acknowledged that they are “blessed” to be in that position. As she knows that for some people it is “not the case.”

Lindsie was concerned about Todd’s fame in jail

Lindsie said that she was previously concerned about how the family’s reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, would impact her dad’s time behind bars. Chrisley revealed: “One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions.”

She asked one question before Todd and Julie went in, which was: “‘Do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps?’ And simply the answer, I know the answer now, is yes.”

Thankfully, their status doesn’t seem to have been a problem for The Chrisleys in making friends and settling into their new life.

Todd Chrisley contacts family members via email and is keeping positive despite his sentencing.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images