Lisa Rinna oozes confidence by showing off her 'iconic' figure in underwear











RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid of showing a bit of skin and we have seen her flaunt her fabulous figure on the infamous Bravo show as well as her Instagram multiple times.

Rinna’s latest revealing photo on Instagram has blown fans away as she flaunts her “iconic” physique as she rocks a stunning set of designer underwear.

The reality TV star will be turning 60 next year and she is showing her fans that age is definitely just a number.

Raising A F***ing Star | Official Trailer | E! BridTV 11140 Raising A F***ing Star | Official Trailer | E! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a_WAFY1QoFg/hqdefault.jpg 1082932 1082932 center 22403

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Lisa Rina shows off her fabulous physique

What a start to the month! On 1 September, Lisa posted a picture on her Instagram of her rocking a beautiful set of gold-toned and chained underwear from the designer Dilara Findikoglu.

The picture was taken in her own home as Rinna leans on her dining table showing off her incredible figure. In the image, she sports a bare face and shows us just how great she looks for her age.

As said, Rinna doesn’t shy away from showing off her body on her Instagram, and on August 18 she posted a cheeky photo by a lake as she leaned over on her knee’s in a skimpy bikini. The picture had the caption, “Suns out, buns out.”

View Instagram Post

Fans label Rinna’s figure “iconic”

Fans were quick to jump into the comment section to let the mother of two know just how fabulous she looked in the picture. Dilara herself was quick to comment, labeling the picture “iconic.”

Lisa’s friend Isaac Boots clearly noticed just how great her figure looked as he commented “body” with a fire emoji. Her daughter, Amelia Gray, clearly loved the photo too as she ended up commenting twice. Firstly saying, “OMG” with a second comment saying, “FIRE.”

Other fans of Rinna commented their support and adoration for the star and let her know just how great she looked, however, there were also some trolls in the comments who were insulting Rinna and her body, saying that she needed to “eat something.”

View Instagram Post

Amelia Gray models for Dilara Findikoglu

Lisa isn’t the first in her household to model the designer brand as her daughter, Amelia Gray, has been modeling the brand’s most recent collection.

Over on Dilar Findikoglu’s Instagram page, Amelia can be seen throughout the feed as she models the underwear and latest swimwear range.

Amelia also showed off the shots from the model shoot on her personal Instagram page and it’s safe to say her friends and family were just as obsessed with her pictures as they were with her mothers.

Amelia has spiraled into the modeling world recently and has been doing amazing for herself, modeling for the likes of Jaquemus, Alexander Wang, and Versace.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK