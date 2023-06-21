Lisa Rinna will star in American Horror Stories season 3 cast as the spooky character, Sheila, in the episode, Tapeworm. And it’s not just the RHOBH star who has left the usual world of reality TV for a role.

After Lisa Rinna left RHOBH, fans wondered what she’d end up doing. Now, she’s swapped reality TV for the film business, and has already been spotted filming for the horror sitcom, bringing her “iconic energy.”

A spin-off show American Horror Stories season 3 hasn’t just brought Lisa’s talent but the likes of a major cast, while the original series American Horror Story season 12 saw Kim Kardashian bag a role. Reality Titbit has all the gossip.

Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna on American Horror Stories

Lisa Rinna’s role in American Horror Stories season 3 will be in an episode called Tapeworm. She is believed to play a character called Sheila in the third episode but has not yet spoken about the role.

Fans have reacted with excitement to Lisa’s new role. “Plot twist – she’s playing the actual tapeworm,” speculated a fan, while another wrote: “OMG! Lisa Rinna in American Horror Stories is the crossover we never knew we needed!”

“Lisa Rinna slays again! Can’t wait for her to bring her iconic energy to the twisted world of American Horror Stories,” said a fan. And it’s not Lisa’s first acting role, as she starred in shows Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place.

She’s now officially left RHOBH

Since leaving The Real Housewives franchise, Rinna has been focused on fashion and posing for magazines like Paper, Es, and Super. The former Days of our Lives star has also made several appearances as a guest host on CBS’s The Talk.

Lisa first appeared as a guest in season four and officially joined the cast in the fifth series of the Bravo show. As per the reports, the star and the network mutually decided not to renew her contract.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rinna has been spotted filming

Lisa was seen wearing a purple blouse on set for American Horror Stories season 3. She was spotted for the first time on set recently, but has concluded most of the filming and is back in Los Angeles.

She was first seen on set on Tuesday, June 20 as she appeared to be filming a scene in New Jersey. Lisa donned a slicked-back hair look and wore purple business attire, accessorized with her personalized brown bag.

Actors that have appeared in the show include Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Denis O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne, Kevin McHale, Danny Trejo, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, and more.