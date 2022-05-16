Lisa Vanderpump 'sets record straight' on reaching out to Dorit after robbery













Lisa Vanderpump is a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. LVP ended up getting her own spin-off series with Bravo, Vanderpump Rules. She left RHOBH back in 2013 but talk of Lisa is still making the rounds in 2022 where the RHOBH cast is concerned.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicked off its twelfth season on May 11th and the break-in at Dorit Kemsley’s home back in October 2021 was the main focus of episode 1. So, let’s find out more about Lisa Vanderpump’s latest tweet regarding Dorit Kemsley…

Dorit Kemsley says she never heard from LVP

After Dorit Kemsley’s home was robbed in 2021, her friends rallied around her, especially since her husband was out of town. However, one former RHOBH star wasn’t there for her, according to Dorit.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, a virtual audience member asked Dorit: “Given how close you once were, did you hear from LVP at all after what happened?“

Dorit responded: “No, not a word.“

Lisa Vanderpump responds on Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump appears to be becoming the queen of receipts on Twitter as she responded to the May 11th WWHL with screenshots of text messages.

Lisa wrote: “Setting record straight… Of course I reached out to PK! And yes… after accident not a word from any of them, but that’s OK, I had pillars of support.“

The text message that Lisa is showing that she sent to Paul Kemsley reads: “I’m so sorry to hear what transpired glad that you’re all safe.“

Lisa and Dorit’s friendship doesn’t appear to have been great in recent years as both Lisa and Ken fell out with Dorit back in 2019 on RHOBH. Lisa and Ken said that they wanted to remain friends with PK.

Setting record straight…

Of course I reached out to PK!

And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok,I had pillars of support.. pic.twitter.com/t9BtGFlNiJ — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 14, 2022

Dorit Kemsley hasn’t replied to Lisa’s tweet

It looks like Lisa and Dorit’s issues aren’t solved but the Vanderpump Rules star was defending that she’d reached out to PK. Dorit Kemsley has had her fair share of disputes on RHOBH since she joined the show in season 7.

However, in season 12, she’s on good terms with the rest of her castmates and all of the RHOBH ladies were at her side after the break-in at her home in 2021. Dorit took to Instagram after RHOBH season 12 premiered and said she was “grateful” for the ladies giving her “strength” and “comfort“.

