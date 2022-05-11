











Shirlene Pearson aka Ms Juicy or Ms Juicy Baby from Little Women had been admitted to the ICU after suffering a stroke, her sister said. Fans have sent well wishes to the star after hearing the news.

According to Page Six, the self-proclaimed The Queen of Atlanta had entered the ICU on April 28 but was released Monday after 11 day. However, sources claim that she still has a long way to recover.

OMG: ‘Queen of Atlanta’ Juicy is in a stable condition in the ICU

Little Women: Atlanta’s Ms Juicy admitted to ICU “for personal reasons”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On April 29, her family shared a statement through Ms. Juicy’s Instagram account, where she currently has 673k followers. The statement was released a day after her admission to the ICU.

“At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.“

On May 9, Meme Agency announced that The Queen of Atlanta had been discharged from the ICU. Nonetheless, “there is a new journey ahead of her for healing.”

Through her personal Instagram account and her agency Meme Agency, updates on her health state were provided to fans. The agency also confirmed that the Little Women did suffer a stroke.

P-Valley | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ

Update on Ms Juicy’s condition pic.twitter.com/zhrhZ7tC0y — Stop Donating to BLM National and Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) May 10, 2022

FIND OUT: Shirlene Pearson’s net worth: Radio career to Little Women Atlanta

Fans send messages of support – “There is only 1 Queen of Atlanta”

The times that her agency has been giving an update about Ms Juicy’s current state, fans did not hesitate to send positive messages and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Her reps also took the opportunity to debunk rumors that Juicy had passed away. Four days later, they announced that she was discharged from the hospital.

A fan wrote: “There is only 1 Queen of Atlanta! Ms. Juicy Forever! Prayers!”

“We are happy to read the good news. We hope she recovers to the best of her ability,” a second one commented.

Another follower concerned about her health said: “Thank you for the update sorry people were spreading rumors.”

LEARN: Little Women: Atlanta cast ages explored – Bri, Tiffany, Emily and co

Sister Tanya opens up a GoFundMe page for Ms Juicy

Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage

Shirlene’s sister, Tanya, has set up a GoFundMe page, where fans of the reality TV star can donate “whatever you can give”, with all proceedings going towards Ms Juicy’s recovery.

The message reads:

“Unfortunately, Shirlene suffered a stroke on Thursday, April 28th, and has been in the ICU since. As a result, household and medical bills have been piling up.

She has just been moved from ICU but is still in the hospital recovering for what we know will be a long road.

Although we don’t have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers.“

The GoFundMe page has raised over $8,000 of its $25,000 goal in just 24 hours.