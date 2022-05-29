Little Women: Atlanta Star Ms Juicy health update after suffering stroke













Lifetime’s niche American reality television show Little Women: Atlanta follows a group of women living in the capital city of Georgia as they deal with drama, friendship, careers and romantic relationships.

Reality star Shirlene King Pearson, known as Ms Juicy Baby, was born with the condition Pituitary Dwarfism and recently suffered a serious stroke that left her hospitalised.

After concerned fans shared masses of support and well wishes online, Ms Juicy has now updated her social media followers with a positive health update. The television personality told viewers that while she is “not 100 per cent”, she is on the road to recovery.

READ MORE: Ms Juicy sent to ICU after suffering stroke

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Ms Juicy reveals she is back home after hospital ordeal

Ms Juicy finally returned to Instagram on Friday, 27th of May to speak out about her health situation after the hospital ordeal that arose as a result of a serious stroke.

Boasting over 600,000 followers on the social media platform, @msjuicyrsms shared an Instagram video to greet followers and inform them about her current health state.

To positively announce that she has been released from the hospital and is now back at home, Ms Juicy said:

“I just want to let you guys know that I am back. I’m not at 100 per cent, but I am still healing.”

Born on 5th January 1972 with Pituitary Dwarfism, the 50-year-old Little Women: Atlanta star had been in intensive care before she became stable enough to leave.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Atlanta continued to thank fans for “all the support that you guys have sent.”

OMG: Kim Kardashian fans can buy from her wardrobe as she shares recycled wedding look

In her update video, Ms Juicy went on to explain that she had suffered a brain bleed stroke on the 28th of April.

The issue meant that bleeding on the brain had occurred and the reality star expressed that this can cause various issues, such as memory loss, for different patients. In terms of her own well-being, she said:

“For me, I just want everyone to know I am doing a lot better”, after spending the past few weeks in the hopital and rehabilitation clinic.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Stroke incident explained

Ms Juicy Baby had been hospitalised and admitted to an intensive care unit after suffering a stroke. On 29th April, Juicy’s family shared a statement through her own Instagram account only a day after her admission to the ICU:

“At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.“

On 9th May, Meme Agency announced that the star had been discharged from the ICU. However, the company that represents Ms Juicy said in the statement that “there is a new journey ahead of her healing.”

The agency also mentioned a GoFundMe page that had been set up by Ms Juicy’s sister named Tanya Evans.

Seeking $25,000 in donations, the fundraiser had been crowdsourcing for medical bills she says have been piling up since Juicy’s stroke. So far, $17,365 has been raised of the hopeful goal.

Little Women: Atlanta Season 6 Returns BridTV 4531 Little Women: Atlanta Season 6 Returns 852310 852310 center 22403