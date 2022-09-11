









Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are giving us ‘couple goals’ vibes in 2022 and still look as much in love as they ever have been, judging by their Instagram pages. Kelly has been plugging her upcoming book, Live Wire, on social media and has given her fans some interesting excerpts from her collection of short stories.

Us Magazine writes that it “didn’t take long” for the pair to realise that they are “soulmates” and that they first met in 1995. Twenty-seven years on and Mark and Kelly are still going strong. They’re also parents to three children, Lola, Joaquin and Michael.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met in 1995

After meeting in 1995 on the set of All My Children, Kelly and Mark got engaged and married in 1996. Mark proposed to Kelly and the two eloped in Las Vegas.

Their first child, Michael, was born in 1997, followed by Lola in 2001 and Joaquin in 2003.

Us Magazine writes that they are known for having one of Hollywood’s most successful love stories.

Kelly and Mark love an IG throwback

Judging by both Kelly and Mark’s Instagram posts, they’re still very much in love.

They regularly take to Instagram to share throwback photos and comment on each other’s posts.

On August 2nd, Mark took to IG to share that he’d be joining Kelly on her book tour in New Jersey and she commented on the post writing: “Without you there is no book” with five heart emojis.

The parents of three also often share throwback snaps of themselves with their kids and of themselves in their younger days.

The TV host shares stories from her book

Just when Mark and Kelly’s fans thought that they knew the couple and their relationship pretty well, Kelly has revealed some interesting stories from her life in excerpts from her new book per New York Post.

In her book, she reveals that she once passed out while “doing it” with her husband because of two growing ovarian cysts. “Sex can be so traumatic I think,” Kelly writes of the shocking ordeal.

NY Post reports that the event happened in 1997: “…about six months after the birth of her first child”. Mark rushed Kelly to the hospital per Haute Living.

