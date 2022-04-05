











Ahead of Lizzo’s YITTY release date, the singer has been sharing some exclusive content, including a hilarious little accident.

There is no doubt that Lizzo is revolutionizing the inclusion of plus sizes in the entertainment industry and just as you think she has climbed to the peak of her career ladder, her brand new show ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ makes its grand premiere on March 25.

To add the icing on the cake, YITTY will also be available to the world in just seven days, a brand for all women of all different sizes.

The launch of ‘YITTY’, her shapewear brand

The American singer has spoken on several occasions about the acceptance of oneself and their body.

Now, she has created her shapewear brand, called ‘YITTY’, which will launch next week on April 12.

According to Uncover LA, the first drop will offer three different lines: Nearly Naked, Major Label, and Mesh Me.

There will be 100 different pieces including leggings, bras, and bodysuits amongst other products, available from XS to 6X, with prices varying between $49.95 and $74.95.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer shared how she came up with her brand. “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Lizzo rocked her YITTY bodysuit however she wanted and almost revealed it all

Since the Grammy-winner announced her brand ‘YITTY’, she has given sneak peeks of what the first collection will look like.

Just a week before its launch, Lizzo posted a video on her Instagram account while rocking it and showing its comfort. However, she almost revealed a little more than she wanted to!

”OMG, my c*****e,” the singer said at the end.

The video has already gathered 2 million views. Fans filled the comment section laughing at her spontaneity.

‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ on Amazon Prime

Named after Lizzo’s song ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’, the TV series is about a competition of plus-sized dancers who are competing to join Lizzo’s upcoming world tour.

On the hunt to find her backup dancers, they will have to prove that they are “Good As Hell” to join the BIG GRRRLS squad.

“Girls that look like me don’t get representation. It’s time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself,” Lizzo says on the trailer.

With lots of drama, tears, and a chance to prove themselves, ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ will be available on Amazon Prime.