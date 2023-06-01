Lizzo is currently meeting her legions of fans on tour, but the singer was forced to clap back at the body-shaming haters on Twitter.

Lizzo is known for her inspiring and bubbly personality but with hateful comments frequently bombarding her, the singer has found it difficult to remain silent.

The 35-year-old is currently on tour performing choreography-heavy tracks and one comment from a cyber bully has prompted the pop star to blast them in response.

The About Damn Time hitmaker took to Twitter on May 31 after a hater questioned her size.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis,” the singer tweeted. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls***.”

One user alleged that Lizzo “doesn’t want to be smaller…yet” as it’s “part of her brand.”

The Yitty founder responded: “Ya’ll really need to touch grass…I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Ya’ll speak on shit y’all know nothing about and I’m starting to get heated.”

As for the accusation her weight is her “brand”, Lizzo defended that “being fat is what my body looks like. That’s it.”

“My brand is feel good music, championing all people, and black girl liberation,” she continued.

There you have it, folks – Lizzo is begging the world to stop the assumptions.

Legions of Lizzo fans defend singer online

This isn’t the first time the pop star has been forced to speak out. Lizzo shared a tearful Instagram video in 2021 after body-shaming and racist comments.

People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense,” she explained. “It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors [the song], cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” the singer added.

Thankfully, Lizzo – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – has her fans coming to her defense.

“Lizzo should be LEFT ALONE because she’s a person,” one wrote. “Even if she wasn’t vegan, who is, in fact, fit, with insane stamina – she’d STILL deserve peace! She doesn’t OWE strangers explanations of displays of a healthy lifestyle.”

A second person added: “The way people feel ENTITLED to insult and be mean to fat people under the guise they care about them or health is insane. The hatred some people have for fat ppl is truly sick.”