Lo and behold, we’ve mispronounced Lindsay Lohan’s name all of these years











Lindsay Lohan has fans shaking in their boots as a TikTok video made by the star has gone viral over the past two weeks. The iconic actress revealed that we have been pronouncing her surname wrong this whole time. We don’t know about you, but we’re slightly embarrassed! Sorry, Linds’.

Reality Titbit has all the humiliating details on how we have been mispronouncing her surname as well as how to correctly pronounce it going forward.

The correct pronunciation of Lohan

Fans have been cringing at themselves the past few weeks after the video began circulating on TikTok as it got more and more shares. The video was published on the 7th of February and was in fact the star’s first-ever TikTok she had posted.

During the introduction video, the star said, “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.”

In the video fans noticed that she didn’t pronounce her surname as we expected, the actress emphasized the correct pronunciation of her last name which is in fact correctly pronounced Low-en.

Fans shared their embarrassment and apologies with the star in the comment section for their years of miss-pronunciation, most commenters expressed the same feelings with the majority being something similar too, “I thought it was LOHANNNN.”

Lindsay is slaying TikTok already

Having only had her account for a couple of weeks, fans are already loving Lindsay’s content and seeing her on our screens again has gained her a huge following already. The star has close to half a million followers and her page already has over 2.3 million likes.

Her most recent video caught fans’ attention and had over 13 million views within the first few days of it being posted. During the TikTok, the actress recreated a scene from one of the first and most iconic movies that she was in, The Parent Trap.

Fans loved the nostalgia that the clip brought with it and also showed their love and support for Lindsay in the comment section.

