Lonnie Walker and Kim Kardashian face dating rumors after she attended two Lakers games in a week. He’s number four for the Los Angeles Lakers team and fans became suspicious when she watched him score hoops.

Kim Kardashian split from Pete Davidson in 2022, who she recently bumped into at the Met Gala. Kim also has four children with her ex-husband Kanye West. So, it’s no surprise that everyone keeps a close eye on her dating game.

She actually went to two Lakers games in one week, suggesting she was there to watch a special someone. Now, rumor has it that Lonnie Walker and Kim have their own game going on…

Lonnie Walker and Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian, 42, attended two Lakers games, eyes instantly turned to Lonnie Walker, 24. However, the rumors are baseless and neither of them has addressed the speculation. They also don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Jerry The Kid of Barstool Sports said: “I think Kim K’s dating Lonnie Walker. You’ll see her courtside at the game. There are rumors going around. Lonnie Walker does have a girlfriend, but [Co-host: “You’d leave your girlfriend for Kim K].”

When a TikTok video claimed, “You heard it here first. I think Kim K is dating Walker from the Lakers,” many commenters either ran with it or totally disregarded the rumor.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kim Kardashian’s rep and the NBA for comment.

Fans discuss Walker and Kim ‘dating’

When the TikTok went viral and had fans guessing who Kim K could be dating from the Lakers team, some believed the speculation straight away. However, Kim has stayed silent about the entire ordeal.

One fan wrote: “Y’all do know Lonnie Walker gotta girl right lol.” Some claimed they had not seen Lonnie post a picture of his girlfriend, but another penned: “😂 No it’s not Lonnie! he’s from my town and yes he has a girlfriend.”

“I knew there had to be a reason she was hanging out w Tristan [Thompson] sm. I had a feeling she was/trying to get close w someone on the team,” reacted a TikTok user.

Lonnie has a girlfriend

Lonnie is in a relationship. He began dating Emily Miller in 2017, a year before he entered the 2018 NBA draft. The couple then announced their engagement on social media in November 2021.

He also seemed to refer to her as his “girlfriend” (instead of fiancé) in a May 2023 interview, as reported by Distractify, but more recently, his and her social media pages seem to have wiped pictures of each other.

