Love and Hip Hop star Shay Johnson can't wait for her 'snap back' transformation













Love and Hip Hop star, Shay Johnson is making her “snap back” with an epic body transformation as she reveals she has lost over 40 pounds through the brand she sponsors called The Healthy Hand, which is a company that sells products for weight loss.

The product line is “completely natural” and Shay seems to be all for it on her Instagram. Her fans appear to be keen for it too after hearing it has no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. And after seeing the results, something appears to be working!

Reality Titbit has all the details on Shay’s “transformation” after she said that she “misses her body.” Check it out.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BET

Shay Johnson’s weight loss journey

On April 10 2022 Shay posted a picture of her sponsoring The Healthy Hand’s detox products and in the caption, she mentioned that she missed her “sexy body” and is ready to make her “snap back.”

The reality TV star seemed passionate about the products and continued to share and promote the company on her Instagram, she also continued to show her “transformation” journey as she took the products.

Just three months later in July, she posted a video of her flat stomach on her Instagram where she says, “Take a picture, it is FLAT” as she shows off her toned tummy.

Through looking at her other Instagram pictures, fans can see just how trim she looks as she shows off her summer body in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Fans think her weight loss looks amazing

After Johnson posted the video of her flat tummy in July, it received hundreds of comments from fans who couldn’t believe how great she looked. One person said, “You look amazing. Real snatch back!!”

Another person commented, “OMG, the difference!! You really do look, great girl. I want to get me some!”

Other comments, however, weren’t too positive as a few people were against the promotion of a weight loss product. One person said:

Everyone knows when you have lipo then after a baby you’re snatched very shortly afterwards. Please don’t fall for these fake flat tummy crap.

Depression was the catalyst for her weight loss

According to the Ricky Smiley morning show, during New York Fashion Week 2022, Shay made her debut on the catwalk as she modeled for the designer Angel Brinks. She also spoke to BET about her weight loss and how she lost over 40 pounds. Sadly, depression was the catalyst for her weight loss journey, she explained:

Well, I went through a depression stage after Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and I just started eating everything. I couldn’t fit any of my clothes. And, on a specific blog, it came out that I was pregnant, but I was never pregnant… I was just a little thicker and I wasn’t happy with myself.

Johnson is now into fitness and feels better about herself.

