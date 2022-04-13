Love drunk with Kim K is the only alcohol Pete Davidson needs













Pete Davidson is head over heels for Kim Kardashian, but when a photo was shared on the reality star’s Instagram of them – with Coca Cola in the forefront – fans began questioning if he ever drinks alcohol.

Several elements of the SNL star’s life have completely changed since meeting Kim K, from more regularly appearing on social media (he doesn’t have an Instagram page) to an impressive teeth glow-up.

The definition of slang term ‘love drunk’ is when someone is completely in love, and judging by the fact he has met Kim’s daughter North, their relationship is progressing more and more every day.

Fans are now asking if Pete drinks alcohol, so we’ve done some digging to find out about his sobriety. But what about Kim? Is she much of a drinker when it comes to her social life? We’ve got all the bubbling details.

LOOK: Pete Davidson quit college after one semester and became a millionaire

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Does Pete Davidson drink?

Yes, Pete Davidson was last spotted drinking in 2019, at the Big Time Adolescence film talk with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. But while he doesn’t stick to sobriety from alcohol, he only tends to have a beer or two.

In 2017, he revealed that he had been getting help for drug use and was sober after many years. Two years later, he also made it known on SNL that he was going to rehab. The comedian said:

I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And you have roommates but it stills costs like, $100,000.

He also decided to quit Instagram. In 2017, before he left the platform, the comedian addressed quitting drugs after eight years. The announcement came a year after Pete said musician Kid Cudi saved him from suicide.

So if I drink Diet Coke I get Pete Davidson? https://t.co/sjIQZn1BzP — Nicholas Tello (@Nicklovin001) April 11, 2022

Kim K’s beau went to rehab

During a stand-up show in February 2020, Pete confirmed with fans that he went to the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona for his drug abuse issues. Shortly after the stint in rehab, he addressed his fans and wrote:

Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in eight years.

Pete recently converted a storied 19th century townhouse into a bar in Manhattan called Pebble Bar. It is a substitute for the historical Irish saloon, Hurley’s, that survived prohibition and the construction of Rockefeller Center.

I love how Kanye’s like “IMMA GET U PETE DAVIDSON”



While Pete’s like: “Drink WATER” — Dannyboi524 (@dmino524) February 20, 2022

OMG: Kanye West’s online jabs at Pete Davidson make the perfect boxing bro down

Pete became the face of Smart Water

Pete was the spokesperson for Smart Water’s July 5th 2021 marketing campaign on Rehydration Day. At the beginning of the commercial, he says: “I’ve made a lot of questionable choices and a couple of them need removing.”

The start of the clip features Pete preparing to get a tattoo removed. He then continues: “Were all of my bad decisions because I was dehydrated? I mean, maybe…definitely not.”

He also released a statement following the advert release as per The Sun, which reads:

Let’s be honest – this summer is a wild one, and I’m here for it. But I’m also going to keep living smart and staying hydrated, making my pee as clear as possible on Rehydration Day, and you should too.

With a focus to help Americans rehydrate after a weekend of celebrating July 4th – Independence Day – the project aimed to encourage consumers to make smarter choices every single day.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK