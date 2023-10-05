Love Island Games has unveiled its 2023 cast and with several former couples returning, we can already feel the awkward tension even before they pull each other for a chat.

Summer is over but Love Island is still bringing the heat in 2023. UK viewers were treated to winter and summer editions, followed by Love Island USA season 5.

Fans were left in disbelief after the UK’s Scott Van-Der-Sluis flew to the USA version just weeks after he was dumped from the show. Well, you better get ready to see familiar faces once again as Love Island Games recruits former contestants for another shot at love alongside heated challenges.

Love Island Games 2023 cast recruits stars

The global dating show spinoff brings together islanders who previously appeared in the UK, USA, Australia, France, Sweden, and Germany editions of the series.

Love Island Games will stream six nights a week, just like the USA and UK versions.

Peacock released the cast trailer on October 4, hinting that some stars are joining to score the prize money.

Here is the full lineup:

Spinoff reunites four former couples for ‘messy’ and ‘awkward’ encounters

What’s worse than running into an ex? Living with an ex while cracking on with others on national TV.

Fans will be able to watch it all go down in HD quality between six Love Island stars who were once romantically involved – Megan and Eyal; Curtis and Maura; Georgia and Jack; and Mitch and Tina.

Season 4 UK’s Eyal and Megan were coupled up for 10 days before she went onto place fourth with Wes Nelson. It was clear that Megan and Eyal had physical chemistry between them as they were intimate on screen.

After their villa stint, The Kardashians Scott Disick slid into Megan’s DM’s, blasting her for her treatment of Eyal. Scott was dating Eyal’s girlfriend’s younger sister, Amelia Hamlin, at the time.

He wrote: “To find you mugging him off and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor and vulnerability – I’m extremely disturbed that anyone could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason.”

As for Curtis, he’ll be facing ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins, who serves as the show’s social ambassador. She won’t be in the villa but it’s likely that she’ll be interviewing him at some point.

Georgia and Jack from UK’s season 4 also shared a passionate kiss which raised tensions in 2018.

Mitch and Tina of Australia season 3 split after taking the crown and eventually reunited on their second stint. They broke up once again due to long distance but with their third Love Island experience, they may rekindle things once again.