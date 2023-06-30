Maya Jama’s TV career started way before Love Island, and it is going from strength to strength since taking over the villa, so here’s everything you need to know about her – from her ethnicity to her past boyfriends.

Maya Jama is currently the talk of summer 2023 thanks to her second stint as Love Island’s host. The TV star continues to wow audiences with her fashionable style choices as she enters the villa every week. The dating show marks her biggest career move so far, so get to know Maya before Love Island fame and her background.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery

Who is Maya Jama? Inside her family background and ethnicity

Full name: Maya Indea Jama

Hometown: Bristol, England

Relationship status: Single

Birthday: August 14, 1994

Born to Sadie and Hussein Jama in August 1994, the 28-year-old is a TV presenter who was raised in Bristol. Maya Jama is of Swedish ethnicity from her mother’s side and Somali descent from her father.

If her name sounds familiar, Maya was named after the Americana poet Maya Angelou since her mother was reading a memoir by the author when she found inspiration for the name.

Due to her mixed ethnic background, the former Glow Up host once admitted that she was bullied because of her East African roots.

“When they asked me where I’m from I used to be like ‘yeah I’m Spanish and Jamaican’ or something like that. And just made a whole completely new background because I didn’t want people to judge me from where I was from,” she recalled on her Soundcloud podcast.

Life has been moving fast for Maya since scoring a gig as a music host on JumpOff TV. By age 25, the star had achieved a stint on MTV, hosted on Radio 1, and led Channel 4’s The Circle.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

TV star’s father was in prison during her childhood

Jama was primarily raised by her mother as Hussein was in and out of prison for much of her youth. As a young child, she didn’t notice it being a problem “because it was normal for me”, she told The Guardian.

“My dad’s side of my family was super-supportive and they did everything in their power to make me and my brother not feel like we were missing out on anything,” Maya said. “And I did visit my dad in jail up until I was about 10. I realised that I don’t want to dedicate my time to visiting somebody who doesn’t want to dedicate their time to staying out of jail.”

Jama created a documentary in 2017 exploring how her father’s situation affected her childhood, but they reportedly never spoke after that.

Love Island star Maya Jama’s net worth explored

The 28-year-old has racked up a hefty fortune as Love Island’s first Black host and the youngest person to co-host the MOBO Awards. Her net worth stands at a reported £1.5 million thanks to her brand deals with the likes of Pretty Little Thing, JD Sports, and Adidas.

In 2020, she launched her own face and eye masks range, MIJ Masks, which sold out in the first 24 hours.

Her ex-boyfriends include Stormzy and an NBA player

Stormzy

Despite a budding career in media, Maya was largely known as the girlfriend of grime artist Stormzy, who she dated from 2015 – 2019. She was 20 years old at the time, while the rapper was 21 when his track, Wicked Skengman Part 4, broke into the Top 40 chart.

Maya Jama and Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr – first crossed paths in 2014 at a Red Bull Culture Clash event when Stormzy achieved underground success and Jama was working with MTV.

The couple moved in together, shared a pet dog, and the rapper even hinted that marriage was on the cards, making their 2019 split even more unexpected.

Rumours circulated that Stormzy was unfaithful, which he denied. The couple never revealed the exact reason for the breakup, but the Shut Up rapper admitted that “it wasn’t quite working.”

Fast forward to 2022, where excited fans speculated they had reunited after attending the same event. Jama’s representatives confirmed they were only “great friends”.

Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ben Simmons

Maya and NBA player Ben Simmons dated for one year and a half before calling it quits in August 2022. Things became serious after the Love Island host was photographed flashing a diamond ring in January 2022.

The presenter seemingly confirmed their engagement with a photo of a necklace captioned with the date “12/18/21” on her Instagram Story, adding a ring emoji to signify the date of the big day.

They broke up in summer 2022 allegedly due to busy schedules and long distances. She has not been publically linked with any celebrity since but told The Times in January 2023 that was newly single for one month.

Rico Gordon

Her first love was high school boyfriend Rico Gordon, who was tragically killed in a 2011 shooting. Gordon lived in London but was visiting Maya in Bristol when he was caught in the violence between two gangs. The TV star, who was 16 at the time, was on the phone with Rico at the time.

“That changed my life completely,” she recalled. “Losing somebody close to you as a teenager, particularly your first love, rocks your whole world and you are forced to see life differently. And you feel like life is too short. He was an innocent man who lost his life instantly at 21.”

Two gunmen were jailed for at least 35 years and 32 years, respectively, for his death.