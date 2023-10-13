Love Island season 10’s Molly Marsh left the villa over two months ago and she’s already got her eye on becoming the show’s next host, following Maya Jama and Maura Higgins.

Love Island stars typically go on to become influencers or continue their reality TV career, but Molly Marsh has different aspirations: become a TV host – more specifically, Love Island.

Since placing fourth with Zachariah Noble in season 10, the blonde bombshell has made her ambitions clear via her Instagram bio, which reads: “Aspiring presenter”.

Molly is hoping to follow fellow islander Maura Higgin‘s footsteps as the dating show sees the season 5 favorite become Love Island Games‘ social media ambassador.

Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images

Molly Marsh is ready to ‘take over’ from Maya Jama and Maura Higgins

Move over Maya and Maura, Molly is eyeing up your role.

In a new interview with OK Magazine, the theatre performer revealed how she feels about Higgins returning as a social media ambassador after her first stint on Love Island USA.

“Maura will be an amazing host, but I keep saying it, it would be my absolute dream to host a show like that,” Molly said. “Never mind going back on the show as a contestant, I want to host it.”

Looks like Marsh won’t be bombshelling on Love Island anytime soon – aside from the fact she’s dating Zach.

“Once Maya and Maura are done, I’m more than ready to step up,” the 22-year-old.

The current LI ladies have established themselves as show favorites, starting with Maura who became a legend in season 5 thanks to her outspoken and flirty behavior. Did somebody say fanny flutters?

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Molly honors Zach with tattoo tribute – but he’s yet to follow

Molly and Zach exchanged the three magic words, “I love you”, during their final Barbie date, and they’re stronger than ever in the real world.

How do we know? Well, Molly just started her tattoo collection and dedicated one of her first three to her new beau. Her wrists are now inked with their star signs, Gemini and Virgo.

She flaunted them in an Instagram post captioned: “My Gemini”. Zach, it’s time for a Molly tat.